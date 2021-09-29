Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Atlanta health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
John Glenn
Patient Advocate
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-368-1827, ext. 125184
Email: John.Glenn@va.gov
Mark Jenkins
Patient Relations Assistant
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 123051
Email: Mark.Jenkins2@va.gov
Michael Sapp
Patient Relations Assistant
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 125184
Robert Valentine
Patient Relations Representative
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206938
Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights