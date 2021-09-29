 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Atlanta health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

John Glenn

Patient Advocate

VA Atlanta health care

Phone: 404-368-1827, ext. 125184

Email: John.Glenn@va.gov

Mark Jenkins

Patient Relations Assistant

VA Atlanta health care

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 123051

Email: Mark.Jenkins2@va.gov

Michael Sapp

Patient Relations Assistant

VA Atlanta health care

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 125184

Robert Valentine

Patient Relations Representative

VA Atlanta health care

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206938

Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: