Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033-4004
Intersection: Clairmont Road and Clairmont Lake
Coordinates: 33°48'6.98"N 84°18'46.91"W
From the south and west (on Interstate 85 north)
Take I-85 north to the Clairmont exit, exit 91. Turn right onto Clairmont Road (heading east). Continue on Clairmont Road for approximately 3.5 miles. The medical center is located on the right.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
From the east
Take Interstate 20 west to exit 67-B to Interstate 285 north. From I-285, take exit 39-A, U.S. Route78 west (left) toward Decatur/Atlanta. After 4.2 miles, turn right onto Clairmont Road. The medical center is located 1.4 miles on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
From the north
Take I-285 east toward Greenville/Augusta. At exit 33-A, take I-85 south toward Atlanta. Take exit 91 onto Frontage Road and stay left. Take the first right onto Clairmont Road. The medical center is located 2 miles on the right.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Locate Departments within the Medical Center
Locate Departments
DepartmentFloorBuildingRoomAcute Care Inpatient Rooms *7-10CAdministrator On Duty (AOD)1B1B158Agent Cashier (Inside Welcome Center)1B1B714Ambulatory Surgery and Urology Patient Reception2C2C104Audiology and Speech PathologyGroundAGA107AuditoriumGroundAGA104Bronze Clinic *11CCafe1A1A103Cardiology2A2A193Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)1C1C158HCenter for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR) Research Center *12C12C109Chapel1C1C182BCVNR Physical Exercise Research LabGroundAGA235DAV Transportation1C1C459Echo Lab *9C9C168Eligibility and Enrollment (Inside Welcome Center)1BEmergency Department1B1B169Eye Clinic1C1C153Front Door Mental Health1B1B208Gathering Place1C1C182GI Lab Endoscopy1C1C417Gold Team Primary Care2B2B103HemodialysisGroundAGA174Infectious Disease *11CInfusion ClinicGroundAGA160Laboratory2B2B148-2B152Medical Clinic1B1B298Medical MediaGroundBGB108Medical RecordsGroundBGB107Mental Health **3B3B103Mental Health Inpatient Unit *4CMICU2CMICU Waiting Room2A2A140Million Veteran Program *11C11C161Neuropsychology ClinicGroundAGA139NEXXUS1B1B208Nuclear Medicine1C1C320Observation Unit2A2A224Observation Unit Waiting Room2A2A140Optical Shop1C1C184Pharmacy1CPhysical Medicine and Rehabilitation1C1C224Physical Therapy1C1C232Platinum Team Primary Care1B1B208Podiatry2B2B103Police ServicesGroundAGA200Prosthetics1C1C227Pulmonary/Oxygen2C2C304Purple Team Primary Care **3B3B103Radiation OncologyGroundAGA202Radiology1C1C262Renal NephrologyGroundAGA174Research/Clinical Studies *11C11C119Retail Store1ASubstance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) Mental HealthGroundBGB106ASICU2CSICU/Surgical Waiting Room2C2C101Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Clinic *11CState Veterans Service1C1C202-208Surgical Clinic1C1C500Transportation1C1C303Vaccine Center1C1C460Veterans Canteen Services (Cafeteria)1AVeterans Experience Office1B1B154, 1B201Welcome Center1B* Only accessible from C elevators** Only accessible from B elevatorsMedical Clinic:CardiologyMedical InjectionsDiabetesOncologyEndocrinePalliative CareGastroenterology (GI)PulmonaryGI LiverRenal NephrologyHematologyRheumatologyInfectious DiseaseSurgical Clinic:Cardiac SurgeryOrthopedicsENTPlastic SurgeryGeneral SurgeryThorasicGynecologyUrologyHand ClinicVascularNeuro Surgery
Maps
VA Wayfinding Map
Printable maps are available by clicking the blue square in the upper right corner.
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Campus 1st Floor Map
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Campus Map
Atlanta VA Health Care System Map