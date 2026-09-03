Campus map

Department Floor Building Room Acute Care Inpatient Rooms * 7-10 C Administrator On Duty (AOD) 1 B 1B158 Agent Cashier (Inside Welcome Center) 1 B 1B714 Ambulatory Surgery and Urology Patient Reception 2 C 2C104 Audiology and Speech Pathology Ground A GA107 Auditorium Ground A GA104 Bronze Clinic * 11 C Cafe 1 A 1A103 Cardiology 2 A 2A193 Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) 1 C 1C158H Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR) Research Center * 12 C 12C109 Chapel 1 C 1C182B CVNR Physical Exercise Research Lab Ground A GA235 DAV Transportation 1 C 1C459 Echo Lab * 9 C 9C168 Eligibility and Enrollment (Inside Welcome Center) 1 B Emergency Department 1 B 1B169 Eye Clinic 1 C 1C153 Front Door Mental Health 1 B 1B208 Gathering Place 1 C 1C182 GI Lab Endoscopy 1 C 1C417 Gold Team Primary Care 2 B 2B103 Hemodialysis Ground A GA174 Infectious Disease * 11 C Infusion Clinic Ground A GA160 Laboratory 2 B 2B148-2B152 Medical Clinic 1 B 1B298 Medical Media Ground B GB108 Medical Records Ground B GB107 Mental Health ** 3 B 3B103 Mental Health Inpatient Unit * 4 C MICU 2 C MICU Waiting Room 2 A 2A140 Million Veteran Program * 11 C 11C161 Neuropsychology Clinic Ground A GA139 NEXXUS 1 B 1B208 Nuclear Medicine 1 C 1C320 Observation Unit 2 A 2A224 Observation Unit Waiting Room 2 A 2A140 Optical Shop 1 C 1C184 Pharmacy 1 C Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 1 C 1C224 Physical Therapy 1 C 1C232 Platinum Team Primary Care 1 B 1B208 Podiatry 2 B 2B103 Police Services Ground A GA200 Prosthetics 1 C 1C227 Pulmonary/Oxygen 2 C 2C304 Purple Team Primary Care ** 3 B 3B103 Radiation Oncology Ground A GA202 Radiology 1 C 1C262 Renal Nephrology Ground A GA174 Research/Clinical Studies * 11 C 11C119 Retail Store 1 A Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) Mental Health Ground B GB106A SICU 2 C SICU/Surgical Waiting Room 2 C 2C101 Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Clinic * 11 C State Veterans Service 1 C 1C202-208 Surgical Clinic 1 C 1C500 Transportation 1 C 1C303 Vaccine Center 1 C 1C460 Veterans Canteen Services (Cafeteria) 1 A Veterans Experience Office 1 B 1B154, 1B201 Welcome Center 1 B * Only accessible from C elevators ** Only accessible from B elevators Medical Clinic: Cardiology Medical Injections Diabetes Oncology Endocrine Palliative Care Gastroenterology (GI) Pulmonary GI Liver Renal Nephrology Hematology Rheumatology Infectious Disease Surgical Clinic: Cardiac Surgery Orthopedics ENT Plastic Surgery General Surgery Thorasic Gynecology Urology Hand Clinic Vascular Neuro Surgery