North DeKalb County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including treatment for lung disease. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our North DeKalb County VA Clinic in Brookhaven.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
IF YOU HAVE:
Thoughts of harming yourself or others
YOU SHOULD:
Dial the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press option 1
IF YOU HAVE:
Any serious life-threatening medical emergency, examples:
Possible stroke
Chest pain,
Extreme shortness of breath
YOU SHOULD:
Call 911 or go to the nearest ER without delay
Within 72 Hours of a Non-VA ER or Hospital visit, notify the VA at 844.724.7842
Ask the non-VA facility to fax your records to: 404.728.5030, Attention: Your Provider
Tele-Emergency Care Services available per triage from Clinical Contact Center (CCC) nurse at 855.679.0214, 24/7
IF YOU HAVE:
Any urgent/non-emergent medical issues that need to be addressed today, examples:
Cough or congestion
Pain; new or not improving
Problem with urination
Any new or worsening medical condition
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at: 855.679.0214, 24/7.
Go to www.va.gov/find-locations/ and choose urgent care for VA facility type. Call 833.483.8669 for more info.
If needed, the Atlanta VA ER is open 24/7 at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
IF YOU HAVE:
Any non-urgent/routine medical issues or questions, examples:
Medicine, treatment, testing, consult or appointment-related inquires
Non-improving medical issues
Refill or request renewal of medicines, prosthetic orders & diabetic supplies
Schedule a routine appointment
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at 855.679.0214, 24/7 to assist with:
Pharmacy
Primary Care Appointments
PACT and Care team
Enrollment
For Specialty Care Appointment scheduling call 404.321.6111, option 3
Call Patient Advocates at 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
North Dekalb County VA Clinic Helpful Information
North Dekalb County VA Clinic does not have Emergency Care Services.
Call 911 for a life-threatening emergency!
Address: 3101 Clairmont Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30329; phone: 404.315.4100, ext. 373100;
fax: 404.728.5030
Patient Advocate: 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
Beneficiary Travel (special mode): 404.321.6111, ext. 203245
Community Care Billing: 888.901.6613
Mon - Fri Hours: Clinic: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Lab/Radiology: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Nearest VA Hospital: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center (JMCAVAMC),
1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, 404.321.6111
Non-VA ER visit or hospitalization: Must report to the VA within 72 hours by calling: 844.724.7842
To reorder VA medications: 1) Call 404.321.6111, ext. 206641; 2) Mail refill slips enclosed in your prior prescription; 3) Drop off refill slips in the drop box at pharmacy; 4) Request refills online at My Healthe Vet.
To obtain non-VA medications through the VA: 1) Provide scripts from VA community care providers to the pharmacy. 2) Provide records and prescriptions from outside providers to the Pharmacy. Outside records can be faxed to: 404.728.5030.
MARTA Transportation: Review MARTA website for the most up to date schedules: www.itsmarta.com
ID.me: Create an account at ID.me to manage your care. To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
VA Video Connect (VVC): VVC enables you to conduct virtual visits with your care team using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. Visit the VVC mobile app web page at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. Contact the National Telehealth Help Desk at 866.651.3180 or 703.234.4483 from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Call your care team to set up a VA Video Connect visit.
Mission Act Urgent Care: Use for minor injuries and illnesses. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the VA and have received care within 24 months prior to using this benefit. To locate a facility, go to:
www.va.gov/find-locations/ or call: 833.483.8669.
Mental Health: Access services by going to your primary care clinic and request to see the team psychologist. Veterans can obtain same day services by going to their established clinic or to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Whole Health: Get information about this program and how to access its classes and services, including yoga and Tai Chi. Obtain more information by asking your PACT Team or calling 404.321.6111, ext. 413156 or 413159.
Smoking Cessation: Contact scheduling to enroll in the tobacco cessation program. Additional resources can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/smokefreevet.asp or 855.784.8838.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Atlanta health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Social services
- Telehealth