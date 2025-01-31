IF YOU HAVE:

Thoughts of harming yourself or others

YOU SHOULD:

Dial the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press option 1





IF YOU HAVE:

Any serious life-threatening medical emergency, examples:

Possible stroke

Chest pain,

Extreme shortness of breath

YOU SHOULD:

Call 911 or go to the nearest ER without delay

Within 72 Hours of a Non-VA ER or Hospital visit, notify the VA at 844.724.7842

Ask the non-VA facility to fax your records to: 404.728.5030, Attention: Your Provider

Tele-Emergency Care Services available per triage from Clinical Contact Center (CCC) nurse at 855.679.0214, 24/7

IF YOU HAVE:

Any urgent/non-emergent medical issues that need to be addressed today, examples:

Cough or congestion

Pain; new or not improving

Problem with urination

Any new or worsening medical condition

YOU SHOULD:

Call the CCC at: 855.679.0214, 24/7.

Go to www.va.gov/find-locations/ and choose urgent care for VA facility type. Call 833.483.8669 for more info.

If needed, the Atlanta VA ER is open 24/7 at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033





IF YOU HAVE:

Any non-urgent/routine medical issues or questions, examples:

Medicine, treatment, testing, consult or appointment-related inquires

Non-improving medical issues

Refill or request renewal of medicines, prosthetic orders & diabetic supplies

Schedule a routine appointment

YOU SHOULD:

Call the CCC at 855.679.0214, 24/7 to assist with:

Pharmacy

Primary Care Appointments

PACT and Care team

Enrollment

For Specialty Care Appointment scheduling call 404.321.6111, option 3

Call Patient Advocates at 404.321.6111, ext. 202264



To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

North Dekalb County VA Clinic Helpful Information

North Dekalb County VA Clinic does not have Emergency Care Services.

Call 911 for a life-threatening emergency!

Address: 3101 Clairmont Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30329; phone: 404.315.4100, ext. 373100;

fax: 404.728.5030

Patient Advocate: 404.321.6111, ext. 202264

Beneficiary Travel (special mode): 404.321.6111, ext. 203245

Community Care Billing: 888.901.6613

Mon - Fri Hours: Clinic: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Lab/Radiology: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Nearest VA Hospital: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center (JMCAVAMC),

1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, 404.321.6111

Non-VA ER visit or hospitalization: Must report to the VA within 72 hours by calling: 844.724.7842

To reorder VA medications: 1) Call 404.321.6111, ext. 206641; 2) Mail refill slips enclosed in your prior prescription; 3) Drop off refill slips in the drop box at pharmacy; 4) Request refills online at My Healthe Vet.

To obtain non-VA medications through the VA: 1) Provide scripts from VA community care providers to the pharmacy. 2) Provide records and prescriptions from outside providers to the Pharmacy. Outside records can be faxed to: 404.728.5030.

MARTA Transportation: Review MARTA website for the most up to date schedules: www.itsmarta.com

ID.me: Create an account at ID.me to manage your care. To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

VA Video Connect (VVC): VVC enables you to conduct virtual visits with your care team using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. Visit the VVC mobile app web page at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. Contact the National Telehealth Help Desk at 866.651.3180 or 703.234.4483 from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Call your care team to set up a VA Video Connect visit.

Mission Act Urgent Care: Use for minor injuries and illnesses. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the VA and have received care within 24 months prior to using this benefit. To locate a facility, go to:

www.va.gov/find-locations/ or call: 833.483.8669.

Mental Health: Access services by going to your primary care clinic and request to see the team psychologist. Veterans can obtain same day services by going to their established clinic or to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Whole Health: Get information about this program and how to access its classes and services, including yoga and Tai Chi. Obtain more information by asking your PACT Team or calling 404.321.6111, ext. 413156 or 413159.

Smoking Cessation: Contact scheduling to enroll in the tobacco cessation program. Additional resources can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/smokefreevet.asp or 855.784.8838.