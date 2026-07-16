Oakwood VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including treatment for lung disease. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Oakwood VA Clinic in Flowery Branch.
Location and contact information
Address
4175 Tanners Creek Drive
Flowery Branch, GA 30542-2816
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
IF YOU HAVE:
Thoughts of harming yourself or others
YOU SHOULD:
Dial the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press option 1
IF YOU HAVE:
Any serious life-threatening medical emergency, examples:
Possible stroke
Chest pain,
Extreme shortness of breath
YOU SHOULD:
Call 911 or go to the nearest ER without delay
Within 72 Hours of a Non-VA ER or Hospital visit, notify the VA at 844.724.7842
Ask the non-VA facility to fax your records to: 404.728.8229, Attention: Your Provider
Tele-Emergency Care Services available per triage from Clinical Contact Center (CCC) nurse at 855.679.0214, 24/7
IF YOU HAVE:
Any urgent/non-emergent medical issues that need to be addressed today, examples:
Cough or congestion
Pain; new or not improving
Problem with urination
Any new or worsening medical condition
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at: 855.679.0214, 24/7.
Go to www.va.gov/find-locations/ and choose urgent care for VA facility type. Call 833.483.8669 for more info.
If needed, the Atlanta VA ER is open 24/7 at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
IF YOU HAVE:
Any non-urgent/routine medical issues or questions, examples:
Medicine, treatment, testing, consult or appointment-related inquires
Non-improving medical issues
Refill or request renewal of medicines, prosthetic orders & diabetic supplies
Schedule a routine appointment
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at 855.679.0214, 24/7 to assist with:
Pharmacy
Primary Care Appointments
PACT and Care team
Enrollment
For Specialty Care Appointment scheduling call 404.321.6111, option 3
Call Patient Advocates at 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Oakwood VA Clinic Helpful Information
Oakwood VA Clinic does not have Emergency Care Services.
Call 911 for a life-threatening emergency!
Address: 4175 Tanners Creek Drive, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 phone: 770.967.5700;
fax: 404.728.8229
Patient Advocate: 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
Beneficiary Travel (special mode): 404.321.6111, ext. 203245
Community Care Billing: 888.901.6613
Monday - Friday Hours: Clinic: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Lab/Radiology: 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Nearest VA Hospital: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center (JMCAVAMC),
1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, 404.321.6111
Non-VA ER visit or hospitalization: Must report to the VA within 72 hours by calling: 844.724.7842
To reorder VA medications: 1) Call 404.321.6111, ext. 206641; 2) Mail refill slips enclosed in your prior prescription; 3) Drop off refill slips in the drop box at pharmacy; 4) Request refills online at My Healthe Vet.
To obtain non-VA medications through the VA: 1) Provide scripts from VA community care providers to the pharmacy. 2) Provide records and prescriptions from outside providers to the Pharmacy. Outside records can be faxed to: 404.728.8229.
My Healthe Vet: Create an account at www.myhealth.va.gov to manage your care. Upgrade to premium account by calling 877.327.0022 during the hours of 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Friday.
VA Video Connect (VVC): VVC enables you to conduct virtual visits with your care team using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. Visit the VVC mobile app web page at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. Contact the National Telehealth Help Desk at 866.651.3180 or 703.234.4483 from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Call your care team to set up a VA Video Connect visit.
Mission Act Urgent Care: Use for minor injuries and illnesses. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the VA and have received care within 24 months prior to using this benefit. To locate a facility, go to:
www.va.gov/find-locations/ or call: 833.483.8669.
Mental Health: Access services by going to your primary care clinic and request to see the team psychologist. Veterans can obtain same day services by going to their established clinic or to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Whole Health: Get information about this program and how to access its classes and services, including yoga and Tai Chi. Obtain more information by asking your PACT Team or calling 404.321.6111, ext. 413156 or 413159.
Smoking Cessation: Contact scheduling to enroll in the tobacco cessation program. Additional resources can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/smokefreevet.asp or 855.784.8838.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Atlanta health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services that include but are not limited to the service listed below. Dental eligibility is restricted, and each case must be determined separately. Not all patients are entitled to comprehensive or continuous treatment.
• Teeth cleaning
• Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
• Oral Surgery on some procedures
• Partial and Full Dentures
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Social services
- Telehealth
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
4175 Tanners Creek Drive Flowery Branch, GA 30542-2816
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
With VA Connected Care, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
- Covington VA Clinic
- Oakwood VA Clinic
- Pickens County VA Clinic
- Pike County VA Clinic
- Rome VA Clinic
- Newnan VA Clinic
- Atlanta VA Clinic
- Stockbridge VA Clinic
- Blairsville VA Clinic
- Trinka Davis Village
- Fort McPherson VA Clinic
- Lawrenceville VA Clinic
- Gwinnett VA Clinic
- West Cobb VA Clinic
- Cobb Multi-Specialty VA Clinic
- South Cobb VA Clinic
- Henderson Mill Annex
Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT), Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) services, and Store-and-Forward telehealth (SFT) that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Tele-Mental health
- Tele-Eye
- Technology Eye-Care System (TECS)
- Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth
- Tele-Dermatology
- Tele-Audiology
- Tele-Primary care
- Sleep
- EEG
- Tele-Stroke
- Tele-Oncology
Future Expansion includes:
- TeleWound
- Telesleep to VA Clinics