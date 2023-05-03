Atlanta VA team members participate Boston Marathon

PRESS RELEASE

May 3, 2023

Atlanta , GA — Dr. Daniel Wachtel, Homebased Primary Care Psychologist and Dr. Margaret “Meg” Weigel, a psychiatrist in the Mental Health Service both completed the historic race.

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world’s best-known road racing events. This year, two of the Atlanta VA Health Care System’s professionals participated in the illustrious event on April 17, 2023.

Dr. Daniel Wachtel, Homebased Primary Care Psychologist and Dr. Margaret “Meg” Weigel, a psychiatrist in the Mental Health Service both completed the historic race.

“I have been honored to serve our Veterans and recently celebrated my 15th year at the VA. Regarding the experience of running the Boston Marathon, it was like nothing else I have ever experienced. I have run a good amount of running races, but the Boston Marathon is something different. For me, it was not a race, but an intense continually exciting experience. The entire 26.2 miles were lined with spectators screaming words of encouragement and excitement.

His family was there to support him, and they too felt the energy and excitement of the crowd.

“One perspective I have heard about the Boston Marathon is that the spectators are so excited and inspired about what it takes for runners to even gain entry into the marathon. The hard work and, sometimes impossible sounding stories of sacrifice, improvement, and triumph, is a testament to what we are all capable of when we put our minds and efforts towards something that is important to us,” added Dr. Wachtel.

This is considered one of the most elite races in the world and runners must meet strict criteria to be participate.

“Qualifying for the Boston Marathon has been something I have been committed to for the past couple of years. Running the marathon on was everything I dreamed it would be,” said Dr. Wachtel. “It was an exhilarating experience that was immensely rewarding for the very hard work I have put into my training. Having a goal that sometimes feels out of reach and accomplishing that goal has been unbelievably satisfying and has given me a tremendous sense of accomplishment”.

Dr. Weigel’s dedication to personal and professional growth is evidenced in this amazing accomplishment as well as her outstanding work serving Veterans. She explains how the marathon plays a part in her life.

“Qualifying for the Boston Marathon is achievement that many runners strive to attain. In order to earn entry into this race, runners must meet a qualifying time standard base upon age and sex. A runner meeting this “qualifying standard” can apply to run in the race. I qualified at the Richmond Marathon in 2021 but had to wait until 2022 to apply for entry into the 2023 race. It’s hard to describe the event itself – there are nearly 30,000 runners. That is a very large field for a marathon and the course is lined for most of the 26.2 miles with spectators. There are areas that are so loud, you really can’t believe it!“

For her, running and participating in triathlons is an outlet.

“I also participate in half Ironman distance triathlons (most recently qualifying to the Ironman 70.3 World Championship which was held in St. George, UT in October 2022). Endurance sports like these keep me physically and more importantly, mentally fit. These events force athletes to push past the comfort zone, and the experience of accomplishing something difficult (and even hard/painful) is incredible. The training requires commitment and perseverance – my coach reminds me: “Sometimes you are the bug, sometimes you are the windshield.” This reminds me that not all workouts feel successful. But when I put in the work, I know that I can do hard things – and the rewards are worth it!”

While many participate in marathon for recognition, Dr. Weigel is honored to be a part of the experience.

“I had the opportunity to complete a lifelong dream of participation in the Boston Marathon,” Dr. Weigel said. “It’s on honor to be there. Finishing it is the win.”