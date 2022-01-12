PRESS RELEASE

January 12, 2022

Decatur , GA — Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) of the CLC Demolition of Building D Project

In this Environmental Assessment (EA), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) identifies, analyzes, and documents the potential physical, environmental, cultural, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the Proposed Action to demolish the Community Living Center (CLC) Building D (CLC Building) at the Atlanta VA Medical Center (Atlanta VAMC) located at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, DeKalb County, Georgia.

The Atlanta VAMC covers approximately 26 acres, of which approximately 21.5 acres are currently developed with medical facilities and supporting infrastructure. The Atlanta VAMC opened in 1966 and currently provides healthcare services to approximately 130,000 Veterans residing in over 50 counties in northern Georgia.

The Atlanta VAMC CLC Building serves as a VA nursing home. Due to its age, the CLC Building no longer meets VA’s current building requirements or desired design for providing optimal Veteran care. However, the Atlanta VAMC lacks available space for a new facility. Thus, VA identified the demolition of the existing CLC Building as the most cost effective and efficient alternative to provide future space for a potential future facility/facilities that would better meet VA standards for care and better serve Veterans in northern Georgia.

Purpose and Need

The purpose of the Proposed Action is to demolish the CLC Building. The Proposed Action is needed to provide the Atlanta VAMC with development space for a potential future facility that would better comply with modern VA building standards for modes of care at the Atlanta VAMC.