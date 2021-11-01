Operating status

 Skip to Content

Atlanta VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Atlanta VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Blairsville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Covington VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Fort McPherson VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Fulton County VA Clinic
Facility Closed
This Facility is currently closed, please see our Locations page to view other nearby Facilities.
Gwinnett County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Henderson Mill VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lawrenceville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Newnan VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
North DeKalb County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Currently providing TELEHEALTH ONLY due to COVID19 response efforts
North Fulton County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Oakwood VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Pickens County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Rome VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
South Cobb County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Stockbridge VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Trinka Davis Veterans Village
Normal services and hours
West Cobb County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Currently providing TELEHEALTH ONLY due to COVID19 response efforts

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-507-4571 , select 1

24-hour nurse: 404-321-6111, ext. 2222

Change your appointment: 404-321-6111, ext. 2222

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Switchboard Operator

Pharmacy refill: 404-235-3084

Staff locator: Switchboard Operator

Telephone care: Coming soon!