Operating status
VA Atlanta health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
- Atlanta VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Blairsville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Covington VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Fort McPherson VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Fulton County VA Clinic
Facility ClosedThis Facility is currently closed, please see our Locations page to view other nearby Facilities.
- Gwinnett County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Henderson Mill VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Lawrenceville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Newnan VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- North DeKalb County VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursCurrently providing TELEHEALTH ONLY due to COVID19 response efforts
- North Fulton County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Oakwood VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Pickens County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Rome VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- South Cobb County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Stockbridge VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Trinka Davis Veterans Village
Normal services and hours
- West Cobb County VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursCurrently providing TELEHEALTH ONLY due to COVID19 response efforts
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-507-4571 , select 1
24-hour nurse: 404-321-6111, ext. 2222
Change your appointment: 404-321-6111, ext. 2222
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Switchboard Operator
Pharmacy refill: 404-235-3084
Staff locator: Switchboard Operator
Telephone care: Coming soon!