Operating status

Effective immediately, calls to bene-travel have been temporarily transferred to supportive staff. Every effort will be made to prioritize urgent travel requests.

During 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., please contact the Travel Dispatch Office at ext. 202451 and AODs between the hours of 7 p.m.-7 a.m. at ext. 207465.

If you have further questions or concerns contact Dominick Vior at 404-317-9691

Get updates on affected services and facilities