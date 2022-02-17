VA Care During Current COVID Surge

Atlanta VA Health Care System is prepared to use several options to deliver care during this time, including maximizing virtual modalities where appropriate, maximizing staff vaccination including booster doses, and if necessary, rescheduling non-urgent appointments and procedures until a later time as deemed safe by your medical team. Atlanta VA Health Care System staff will contact you immediately if the need arises to safely reschedule your appointment. The surge has impacted our wait times, but we are doing everything we can to provide safe care.



Please note, the Atlanta VA Medical Center emergency department is not an appropriate testing site to check your status if you are not experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. The emergency room is available 24/7 for those who feel severely ill or have an immediate emergency. If you recently came in contact with someone with COVID and have little to no symptoms, keep isolated from others to avoid possible spread and monitor your symptoms until you can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test. Atlanta VA Health Care System offers COVID 19 testing with an order from your VA provider at the following locations:



Atlanta VA Clinic (AVC), 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

Blairsville VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 12:00 pm

Carrollton VA Clinic (TDVV), 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

Covington VA Clinic, 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fort McPherson VA Clinic, 8:00 am - 1:30 pm

Gwinnett VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 3:00 pm

Lawrenceville VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 3:00 pm

Newnan VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 2:15 pm

Northeast Cobb VA Clinic, 8:00 am - 1:45 pm

Oakwood VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

Pickens VA Clinic, 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Rome VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 12:00 pm

Stockbridge VA Clinic, 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

West Cobb VA Clinic, 8:00 am - 3:00 pm



Being fully vaccinated, receiving a booster shot and wearing a mask in public indoor settings is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19. We thank the nearly 70% of Atlanta VA Health Care System Veterans who have received at least one vaccination shot, and those that have received booster shots. If you have not been fully vaccinated or received a booster, we encourage you to schedule an appointment immediately at our local VA site of care to do so.



Thank you for your service. We look forward to providing you with timely, high-quality healthcare in 2022 and beyond.

Get updates on affected services and facilities