Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Why is VA changing the way health care is provided?

Health outcomes in our country are poor; the US is now ranked 32nd in life expectancy, despite spending far more on health care than any other country. It is time to create a health system, rather than a disease care system; one that empowers and equips Veterans to discover a new path to health and well-being.

How is Whole Health different?

Whole Health puts you in control of your care. It focuses on self-care, skill-building, and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health plan of each Veteran. Approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching are available. You don’t have to wait until something is wrong to improve your well-being. Whole Health encourages you to set goals based on what is important to you and work toward those goals with your health team.

Will Whole Health help me?

Studies show Veterans who use Whole Health services report being able to manage stress better and note the care they receive as being more patient-centered. Veterans with chronic pain who used Whole Health services had a threefold reduction in opioid use compared to those who did not. Veterans report that pain management is not the only benefit of using Whole Health services. They are having success with weight loss, improved mental health as well as better vital signs and diagnostic test results because their goals focused on the eight self-care areas of the Circle of Health.

Personalized

A whole health approach believes that your health goals should be based on your own values and desires. Getting to know you and what is important to you is an essential step to personalizing your care.

Proactive

The most important ingredient to good health is how you take care of yourself. Waiting for health issues to appear and then seeking treatment is an outdated version of care. Therefore, whole health is also about learning skills and strategies to take care of yourself throughout your life to maximize wellbeing. This may include learning about nutrition, meditation, moving the body (i.e. yoga & tai chi), and developing healthy relationships.

Patient-Driven

Your healthcare should begin and end with what matters to you. The whole health approach empowers you to make collaborative decisions with your providers to set shared goals that directly inform the intervention and care you receive.