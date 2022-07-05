Whole Health
Empowering Veterans, their families, and staff to take ownership of their health and well-being by providing hope, compassion, and education.
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Contact us
To learn more, please contact the Atlanta VA Whole Health Program at:
Phone: 678-938-8786 or 404-321-6111, ext. 413159