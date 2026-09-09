Atlanta VA Research
The mission of VA Research is to improve the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation
Our Research Programs
About our research
The Atlanta VA research program is one of the largest in the country. We have more than 400 active projects that are led by over 100 investigators. We are home to several research centers of excellence including the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR), Cartilage Regeneration using Advanced Technologies to Enable Motion (CReATE Motion), Million Veterans Program (MVP), VA Cooperative Studies Program Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (CSP NODES).
Areas of research
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Heart disease
- Kidney disease
- Vascular disease
- Lung disease
- Parkinson’s disease
- Infectious disease
- HIV
- Military Exposures
- Stroke
- Vision loss
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Arthritis
- Musculoskeletal and Orthopedics
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Pain management
- Geriatrics
Special Research Programs at Atlanta VAHCS
Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR)
Cartilage Regeneration using Advanced Technologies to Enable Motion (CReATE Motion)
Million Veterans Program (MVP)
VA Cooperative Studies Program Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (CSP NODES)
Foundation for Atlanta Veterans Education and Research (FAVER)
Established on July 14, 1989, the Foundation for Atlanta Veterans Education and Research (FAVER), is a nonprofit corporation that was created to advance the research and educational activities of the staff of the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Health Care System. For more information please go to: https://faver.foundation/
Volunteer for a research study
Please check this site periodically for opportunities to participate in clinical research studies. Your participation helps us answer important research questions and discover new treatments to improve health for Veterans and all Americans. Depending on the study, you may have advanced medical treatment and may be compensated for your time.
Contact Us
Publication of Institutional Biosafety Committee Minutes
July 16, 2025 IBC minutes
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February 18, 2026 IBC Minutes
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