Our Research Programs

About our research

The Atlanta VA research program is one of the largest in the country. We have more than 400 active projects that are led by over 100 investigators. We are home to several research centers of excellence including the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR), Cartilage Regeneration using Advanced Technologies to Enable Motion (CReATE Motion), Million Veterans Program (MVP), VA Cooperative Studies Program Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (CSP NODES).

Areas of research