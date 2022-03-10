Data Analytics Core
The VA Data Analytics Core supports Atlanta VA research, management, QA/QI, and providers with rapid and reliable data analysis related to Research and Quality Improvement/Management. The staff under the direction of a Ph.D. Level Biostatistician provide expertise in study design, data mining, and statistical data analyses to capitalize on VA data-rich resources.
Xiangqin Cui PhD
Director
VA Atlanta health care
Email: xiangqin.cui@va.gov
Helpful Links
-
VHA Data Portal
The VHA Data Portal integrates information from multiple sources into a single location to promote a comprehensive knowledge base and to facilitate a positive end-user experience
-
VIReC Home
VIReC is an HSR&D funded resource center. Our mission is to advance VA capacity to use data effectively for research and quality improvement and to foster communication between research data users and the VA healthcare community.