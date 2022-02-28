For Investigators
Like all institutions, the Atlanta VA Medical Center has policies and procedures regulating the conduct of research at its facility.
The Research Office acts as a resource to investigators, study coordinators, and laboratory personnel during the design and implementation of your projects. We encourage you to utilize these members of our team should you have any questions or need guidance.
Michael Hart, MD , Chief, Research Service
Ashley N. Scales, Ph.D., Administrative Officer for Research: Ashley.Scales@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 123952
Kallie Medbery, R&D Program Coordinator: Mary.Medbery@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 206177
Derek Key, IACUC Coordinator: Derek.Key@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 201458
WOC and Credentialing Coordinator: WOCCoordinator@faver.foundation 404-321-6111 ext. 204994
Daniel Roysden, Ph.D., VA/Emory IRB Liaison: droysde@emory.edu 404-321-6111 ext. 202512
Rodney Thompson, Research Compliance Officer: Rodney.Thompson2@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 206964
Jennifer Whelan, Human Research Protection Program Manager: Jennifer.Whelan@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 203452
Clayton Carruth, Clinical Studies Center Manager: Edwin.Carruth@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext.206933
Jonathan Fidler, Biosafety Officer: Jonathan.Fidler@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 202516
2021 R&D Committee Calendar
Month*HS/PO/ISSO
Post-Review Deadline R&D Submission Deadline Meeting Date
January12/16/202012/18/202001/06/2021
February01/20/202101/27/202102/03/2021
March02/17/202102/24/202103/03/2021
April03/24/202103/31/202104/07/2021
May04/21/202104/28/202105/05/2021
June05/19/202105/26/202106/02/2021
July06/16/202106/30/202107/07/2021
August07/21/202107/28/202108/04/2021
September08/18/202108/25/202109/01/2021
October09/22/202109/29/202110/06/2021
November10/20/202110/27/202111/03/2021
December11/17/202111/22/202112/01/2021
*Projects involving human subjects (data or in-person intervention), must have issues/comments resolved from HS/PO/ISSO review(s) in order to be considered for the R&D submission deadline.
2021 R&D VA Grant Review Calendar ONLY
Cycle Submission Deadline R&D Meeting Date
Spring02/10/202102/17/2021
Summer05/12/202105/19/2021
Fall08/10/202108/18/2021
Winter11/09/202111/17/2021
What do I have to do to get started in research
- Getting Started in Research (what to do to get started) Updated December 2020
- Abstract Requirements
- R&D Protocol Guidance
- Is My Project Research Request form? Updated July 2020
- Process flow for determination if the project is Research or QA/QI
- Accessing the electronic submissions system for LASIFs, IPAs & Staff Changes: ERRRP
- Learn about the VA's Research and Education Non Profit Corporation: Foundation for Atlanta for Veterans Education and Research
Find A Collaborator at the Atlanta VAMC
How do I start an IPA: To start an IPA - fill the IPA form and send to WOCCoordinator@Faver.Foundation
Click here to find out what Core Equipment is Available at the Atlanta VAMC
How do I request Medical Media Services: Requesting Medical Media Services (VA Intranet Only)
FAQs (questions that people have about things such as publications, presentations, etc.)
- Inventions
- Publications and Interviews
- How do I get travel paid by another entity approved (donated travel)?
- Great Ideas in Grant Preparation (Useful Tools)
- Link to Department of Medicine Research Tools and Tips
Forms
- Financial Conflict of Interest Statement
- Personal Data Sheet (New Investigator)
- Staff Change Form Instructions New Process January 2021
Tools
Data Security Forms
- Data Use Agreement (DUA) This is a web link to the latest VA DUA Templates
- Authority to Transport Data - Instructions
- Device Exemption Request - Used for Flashdrive and USB Devices
- Investigator Declaration of De-Identification of Data for HIPAA Purposes New