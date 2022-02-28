Research - For Investigators

Conducting Research at the Atlanta VA

Like all institutions, the Atlanta VA Medical Center has policies and procedures regulating the conduct of research at its facility.

The Research Office acts as a resource to investigators, study coordinators, and laboratory personnel during the design and implementation of your projects. We encourage you to utilize these members of our team should you have any questions or need guidance.

Michael Hart, MD , Chief, Research Service

Ashley N. Scales, Ph.D., Administrative Officer for Research: Ashley.Scales@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 123952

Kallie Medbery, R&D Program Coordinator: Mary.Medbery@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 206177

Derek Key, IACUC Coordinator: Derek.Key@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 201458

WOC and Credentialing Coordinator: WOCCoordinator@faver.foundation 404-321-6111 ext. 204994

Daniel Roysden, Ph.D., VA/Emory IRB Liaison: droysde@emory.edu 404-321-6111 ext. 202512

Rodney Thompson, Research Compliance Officer: Rodney.Thompson2@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 206964

Jennifer Whelan, Human Research Protection Program Manager: Jennifer.Whelan@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 203452

Clayton Carruth, Clinical Studies Center Manager: Edwin.Carruth@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext.206933

Jonathan Fidler, Biosafety Officer: Jonathan.Fidler@va.gov 404-321-6111 ext. 202516



2021 R&D Committee Calendar

Month*HS/PO/ISSO

Post-Review Deadline R&D Submission Deadline Meeting Date

January12/16/202012/18/202001/06/2021

February01/20/202101/27/202102/03/2021

March02/17/202102/24/202103/03/2021

April03/24/202103/31/202104/07/2021

May04/21/202104/28/202105/05/2021

June05/19/202105/26/202106/02/2021

July06/16/202106/30/202107/07/2021

August07/21/202107/28/202108/04/2021

September08/18/202108/25/202109/01/2021

October09/22/202109/29/202110/06/2021

November10/20/202110/27/202111/03/2021

December11/17/202111/22/202112/01/2021

*Projects involving human subjects (data or in-person intervention), must have issues/comments resolved from HS/PO/ISSO review(s) in order to be considered for the R&D submission deadline.

2021 R&D VA Grant Review Calendar ONLY

Cycle Submission Deadline R&D Meeting Date

Spring02/10/202102/17/2021

Summer05/12/202105/19/2021

Fall08/10/202108/18/2021

Winter11/09/202111/17/2021





What do I have to do to get started in research

Find A Collaborator at the Atlanta VAMC

Forms

Tools

Data Security Forms

VA Merit Review Forms (Link to VA Funding Page and Forms)

Funding Page

Forms