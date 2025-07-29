VA Atlanta Healthcare System welcomes Jemichael Manora as the Assistant Director.

Mr. Manora served as the Chief of Safety, Fire Safety, & Emergency Management Service at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS).

In September 2020, Mr. Manora joined CAVHCS as the Health System Specialist/Executive Assistant to the Associate Director. Since 2007, he has previously served as a Safety Specialist (Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center), Safety Manager, Ambulatory Care Quality Management Specialist, and Accreditation Coordinator (Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System) with a total 16 years of service to the Veterans Health Administration. Mr. Manora’s background includes various duties in safety, compliance, regulatory enforcement, quality management, process improvement, high reliability, and change management.

In pursuit of lifelong learning, Mr. Manora has an Associate of Applied Science in Air Transportation, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Master of Science in Occupational Safety & Health – Environmental Management, and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership. In 2022, he also achieved the designation of American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Career Accelerator Program (CAP) Scholar. With 19 of years of service, Jemichael Manora also serves in the U.S Air Force Reserves. He serves as the Superintendent of Air Transportation at the 919th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron (919 SOLRS). Mr. Manora has deployed in support of Operations New Dawn, Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel, Deliberate Resolve, and the Resolute Support Mission.