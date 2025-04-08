Dr. Tirado has over 25 years of experience in the medical and surgical treatment of foot and ankle ailments.

Dr. Tirado is a native of Puerto Rico. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Puerto Rico. She achieved her doctorate in podiatric medicine at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She completed her postdoctoral training at the Augusta VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia and Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

She is board certified in Foot Surgery by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery since 2000. She is fluent in both English and Spanish. She is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, Federal Services Podiatric Medical Association and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics.