Ms. Lovetta Ford was appointed as the Executive Deputy Director of the AVAHCS on July 17, 2022. Prior to, she was the Acting Deputy Director and Associate Director at the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System (VAPHS) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Before joining the VAPHS executive leadership team, she served as the Behavioral Health Manager and Homeless Program Coordinator for the Veterans Service Integrated Network (VISN) 4.

Ms. Ford is a results-driven senior healthcare professional with more than 20 years of progressive, diverse experience who strives for excellence while concentrating on customer satisfaction. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Social Work from West Virginia University and certification in marital and family therapy from the University of Pittsburgh. She has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including receiving the 2012 Women of Excellence Award from the New Pittsburgh Courier and being named DAV’s Outstanding Federal Employee of the Year in 2018.

Ms. Ford is a member of the Federal Executive Institution (FEI). She also serves as a mentor for VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), Early Career Development Program (ECDP), and high-performance development model lead programs.