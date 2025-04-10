Dr. Ghori then went on to receive his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Ghori completed a comprehensive three-year postgraduate surgical residency at the JMCAVAMC in Decatur, GA where he served as co-chief resident alongside Dr. Willis, with extensive training in reconstruction of the foot and ankle as well as diabetic limb salvage.



Dr. Ghori serves as a clinical and surgical residency attending at the Atlanta VA Podiatry Residency Program and is the Assistant Residency Program Director and Atlanta VA Limb Preservation Fellowship Program Director. He has several publications within the field of foot and ankle surgery and has lectured and moderated at many lectures and conferences. He is an active member of multiple professional organizations and fellow for several colleges in the field of foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Ghori also serves as the Scientific Committee Chairman and Board Member for the Georgia Podiatric Medical Association (GPMA) and on the Finance Committee with American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). He is active in the Educational Committee for the American College of Podiatric Medicine (ACPM) and performs bi-annual practice reviews for local Georgia podiatric practices.



When Dr. Ghori is not in the office or operating room, he maintains a very active lifestyle. He enjoys participating in anything and everything outdoors and has a passion for commercial timber farming as well as residential and commercial real estate. Above all, he loves spending time with his wife, Jane, and their three daughters – Lily, Jasmine & Eden and dog Meemo.