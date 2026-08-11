Internships, Fellowships and Residencies
VA Atlanta health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Clinical Pastoral Education
The Atlanta VA Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program provides clinical, experiential, and professional education for spiritual care ministry theological students and clergy of all faiths. Students engage in spiritual care visits, peer group seminars, verbatim case conferences, patient care conferences, and interdisciplinary team meetings. Our students have the supervised opportunity to explore pastoral and personal identity, learn from and about interpersonal relationships, and examine their attitudes, values, culture, and theological assumptions about life and ministry.
Learn more about our Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor Training Program
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers training for individuals currently enrolled in CACREP accredited Master’s degree programs for Clinical Mental Health Counseling to complete their practicum and/or internship training hours within the mental health service line to satisfy CACREP requirements for their degree
The mental health counselor training program allows trainees to work within the mental health programs offered at the Atlanta VA Healthcare System providing direct mental health care to veterans under the supervision of a licensed professional mental health counselor (LPMHC) who is approved as a site supervisor.
Eligibility: Students enrolled in CACREP accredited master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling needing to complete the required practicum and/or internship hours who meet that VA’s eligibility requirements (see https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/ for more information). At this time, we are only accepting applications from students enrolled in local CACREP accredited programs. Any CACREP accredited university must become an affiliate of the Atlanta VA Healthcare System before their students can complete their practicum/internship hours at the VA.
Location: Trainees may be placed in the Main Atlanta Hospital in Decatur, or any of the 21 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) where the Atlanta VA Healthcare System provides mental health treatment and has a qualified LPMHC site supervisor onsite. Currently, trainees are being placed in the general mental health, substance use treatment, or primary care mental health integration programs.
Program Benefits
Liability Insurance: Any trainee who completes their practicum/internship hours at the VA does not need to purchase liability insurance, they are covered under the Federal Tort Claims Act at no cost to the trainee.
Evidence Based Training: The VA offers many trainings on evidence based psychotherapy practices and modalities that trainees can take advantage of while completing their hours.
Direct clinical hours: The VA has many mental health treatment programs and trainees are able to provide direct clinical care to veterans using evidence based treatments inside our treatment programs.
Supervision: All trainees are given an assigned site supervisor who is a licensed professional mental health counselor qualified to provide clinical supervision. Site supervisors provide a minimum of 1 hour of supervision per week and work in the same location onsite with the trainee throughout the duration of their rotation.
Alignment with CACREP Standards: The training program was designed to directly align with CACREP standards for students enrolled in Clinical Mental Health Counseling master’s degree programs.
Paid Position: Students will not get paid for their practicum semester. The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) has allotted the training program two paid positions for students completing their internship hours at 15$ per hour for 600 hours. Students may complete their practicum as an unpaid trainee and transition to a paid trainee for their internship hours if awarded a paid position. If the two paid slots are filled, applicants may be offered an unpaid position at the discretion of the training committee.
Employment: VA trainees are a valuable asset to the VA, and are eligible to apply for positions within the VA upon successful completion of their internship and graduation from their program. Many current VA employees started out as trainees.
For more information, please contact:
Amanda Brown, PhD, LPC, LPCS, ACS, NCC, CCMHC, MAC, LAC
LPMHC Training Director
Limb Preservation Podiatry Fellowship program
The Atlanta VAHCS Limb Preservation Podiatry Fellowship program is a 12-month training program located in Decatur, Georgia. The Atlanta VAHCS is a 152-bed level 1A inpatient hospital, which provides health care for over 400,000 veterans. This program accepts one fellow annually.
The mission of the Atlanta VAHCS (AVAHCS) Limb Preservation Podiatry Fellowship Program is to further develop, educate and train the podiatric physician in the management of conditions and complications that increase the risk of lower extremity amputation in Veteran patients. It seeks to increase the body of knowledge and depth of clinical and surgical experiences through the collaborative approach to patient management, research, and scholarly activities, thereby solidifying the practice of lifelong learning. The fellow works in a multi-disciplinary practice within the hospital system under the primary departments of podiatry and vascular surgery.
Clinical and surgical experiences is 100% VA-based and includes outpatient and inpatient management of some of the most complicated and co-morbid patients enrolled in the system. Patient management is evidence-based and involves the partnership of internal medicine, endocrinology and infectious diseases, among other specialties. As a patient comprehensively managed by a team, the Veteran patient benefits from the focused and intense whole health care. Because of the amount of time spent within the vascular surgery department, the fellow graduates with an advanced knowledge and skill to identify and rapidly manage or refer patients with acute vasculopathy. The fellow is fully integrated within the podiatry and vascular surgery sections, acting as a liaison between both services, facilitating the care of our complicated patient population. Twenty percent of the curriculum is devoted to research and publication with full support from podiatric and vascular surgery faculty.
Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs
The Atlanta VA Health Care System provides Nurse Practitioner Residency [NPR] Programs offering specialized training in Primary Care, Mental Health, and Geriatric Extended Care. The Residency Programs are designed as 12-month programs that operate in the hospital and 21 community-based outpatient clinics within a 50-mile radius. Each residency program can accommodate the following in a cohort:
3 residents in the Geriatric Extended Care cohort.
4 residents in the Mental Health cohort
6 residents in the Primary Care cohort
Learn more about our Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs
Podiatric Residency Program
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers a 36-month Podiatric Residency Program with training in podiatric medicine, podiatric surgery, reconstructive techniques, and wound care.
Psychology Training Program
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers Doctoral Internships and Postdoctoral Residencies in Health Service Psychology.
Learn more about our Psychology Training Program
Pharmacy Residency Program
Are you interested in further advancing your pharmacy residency training? The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers a 52-week PGY-2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program. As our population ages, you will encounter an increased number of older patients in all areas of clinical practice. Having the expertise needed to meet the care needs of older adults is a valuable and rewarding skill. Our PGY2 program is designed to give you tools to make impactful clinical interventions that improve patient care and quality of life.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:
- Comprehensive clinical program that prepares residents for diverse pharmacy careers
- Rotations in Home-Based Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care, Long Term Care, and more
- Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center
- Competitive stipend with benefits, federal holidays, and paid vacation and sick leave
- Large and diverse clinical pharmacy team
- Mentorship and professional development opportunities
- Affiliations with Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Mercer University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and others
- Main facility located in beautiful Decatur, GA, just minutes from downtown Atlanta
Learn more about our PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program
For questions, please contact LaWanda Kemp, PharmD, BCGP at Lawanda.Kemp@va.gov
Registered Nurse Residency Program
Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
PBRNR is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). PBRNR RN Residents are hired as trainees with 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency. The residency follows a robust three-phase curriculum, offering yearlong didactic classes and experiential learning opportunities in the ambulatory, acute care, perioperative, and mental health clinical setting.
The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency at the Atlanta VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
About the PB-RNR Program
- Engage in a 12-month trainee program that fosters a supportive learning and working environment, enabling you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion.
- Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with graduated autonomy as competency is demonstrated.
- Attend biweekly didactic instruction and seminars, experiential learning opportunities and simulation exercises.
- Rotate through a variety of units/clinics, including Medical Surgical Unit, Primary Care, Emergency Department, and Mental Health.
- Complete an evidence-based practice (EBP) project that pertains towards real-world issues affecting the care and health of the Veteran population in which they encountered in clinical practice.
Benefits and Salary
Sponsored by the Veterans Administration Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), each resident will receive:
- 12-month stipend amounting to $61,000
- Accrue annual and sick leave starting from day one.
- No holidays, weekends, or night shifts
- Eligible for health benefits, including medical, dental and vision.
- Clinical experiences with preceptor and 100% protected time (not counted in staffing)
- No holidays, weekends, or night shift
Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are considered health professions trainees (HPTs). After successful completion of the one-year residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the Atlanta VA Healthcare System.
Program Requirements
- Be a US citizen.
- Proficient in both spoken and written English
- Meet VA vaccination requirements.
- Graduate from a BSN or MSN entry level program accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) no more than 12 months before program start date.
- Possess a current unrestricted RN license by program start date.
- Be serving in their first RN role.
- Commit to completing the 12-month RN residency program.
- Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing.
How to apply
To apply, please submit the following by email to Dr. Rebecca McGaughy at rebecca.mcgaughy@va.gov
- Resume not to exceed three pages.
- VA application form 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees)
- Three (3) letters of recommendation written on official letterhead from a nursing school Dean or coordinator, from a clinical faculty and from a current or previous work manager.
- School transcripts (may be unofficial)
- Current BLS card by American Heart Association
- Form DD 214 if you are a Veteran.
Application deadlines-For Academic Year 2024-2025.
- The Fall PBRNR cohort will start in September 2024. Applications will close on March 31, 2026.
- The Spring PBRNR cohort will start in March 2025. Applications will close on October 31, 2026.
PROGRAM DIRECTOR
Rebecca McGaughy, DNP, RN
Contact Information: rebecca.mcgaughy@va.gov
Postgraduate Primary Care Physician Assistant Residency Program
Postgraduate Primary Care Physician Assistant Residency Program
The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Veterans Affairs medical Center offers a 12-month didactic and clinical education program focusing on adult primary care medicine focusing on Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) concepts of clinical leadership, systems-based practice, chronic disease management, practice process improvement, patient engagement in their own care, and seamless, timely transitions of care between primary and specialty care. The PACT model is built on the well-known concept of the patient centered medical home (PCMH) staffed by high-functioning teams. This training program is among the first primary care PA residencies in the country. We strive for delivery of an outstanding educational experience for residents to become not only VA employee leaders and change agents but also leaders in their profession and for the benefit of the future patients they will serve. The ultimate outcomes will promote improved outcomes in quality of care, patient and provider experience and cost efficiency.
The VA offers a competitive stipend for for one year of training, paid vacation and sick leave, and options for health insurance. Two residents will be accepted for this program annually.
Deadlines for applications will be 15 November for an estimated February start day and 15 May for an estimated August start date.
2026 VA PA Residency Application below
Mission Statement
Our mission is to prepare Physician Assistant Postgraduates to be effective leaders and members of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) to support the VA commitment to “Honor America’s veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and wellbeing.”
Residency Overview
- One-year commitment: beginning as close to August 1 through the following August 31st or February 1st through March 31st (dates may fluctuate depending on graduation from PA school).
- Receive clinical and academic training from Atlanta VA physicians, physician assistants and other faculty
- Learn the VA Patient Aligned Care Team or PACT methodology of care to improve access and availability of care to our nation’s veteran population
- An excellent opportunity to add expertise in Primary Care to your PA credentials while enhancing your skills, experience and marketability
- Clinical rotations all within the Joseph Maxwell Cleland VA Medical Center and Atlanta community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC)
- Competitive stipend
- Scrubs and white coats provided
- Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
- Four residents selected per year
Rotations (Core and electives)
Primary Care PACT
Emergency Medicine / Urgent Care
Internal Medicine
Geriatrics
Telehealth
Cardiology
Pulmonary
Womens’ Wellness Health
Endocrinology
Gastroenterology
Mental / Behavioral health
Palliative
Training Sites
Rotations can be at any of the 22 locations serving a 50-county area in northeast Georgia. Facilities include our Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur (Joseph Maxwell Cleland VA Medical Center) and 21 community-based outpatient clinics in Atlanta, Blairsville, Brookhaven, Carrollton, College Park, Covington, Flowery Branch, Decatur, East Point, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Rome, Smyrna, and Stockbridge.
Application Criteria / Process
- U. S. Citizen
- Graduate (or anticipated graduation at time of application) from an ARC-PA accredited PA program
- NCCPA certified
- State licensure eligible at time of application, and awarded at time of starting residency
- Current BLS certification
- Completed application form
- Current resume/curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation, including a letter from PA Program clinical director or Program Chair
- Personal Essay on why you are interested in postgraduate primary care training with emphasis on caring for the VA patient
- Official transcripts from colleges/PA school
- We request preceptor evaluation of student (for recent graduates) from Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Surgery rotations in graduate education program (PA School). (optional but highly recommended)
Applications can be mailed or emailed to:
Dr. Robert Baye, DMSc, PA-C
Joseph Maxwell Cleland VA Medical Center
1670 Clairemont Road
Room 6C160
Decatur GA 30033
Phone:
- There is no application fee and competitive applicants will be interviewed
- Selected trainees must pass the NCCPA PANCE exam prior to starting the residency program. Once eligible, selected trainees should initiate application for a state PA license.
- Selected trainees must adhere to all federally mandated policies (including VHA Directive 1193)
- Selected trainees should submit an online application for an NPI number
- Selected trainees must complete application form (VHA 10-2850D)
Resident Testimonials
Will be posted in near future
Additional Website resources
- History of Atlanta VA
- Veterans Affairs Physician Assistant Association (VAPAA): https://vapaa.wildapricot.org/
- American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) www.aapa.org/
- Physician Assistant VA information: VHA Physician Assistants
- Atlanta VHA website: https://www.va.gov/atlanta-health-care/
- Office Of Academic Affiliations Associated Health Education Program: Associated Health Education Program - Office of Academic Affiliations (va.gov)
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Program Structure
As the healthcare landscape evolves, pharmacists will care for patients across a wide variety of ages, conditions, and practice settings. Developing strong foundational clinical skills is essential for providing safe, effective, and patient-centered care. The Atlanta VA Healthcare System (AVAHCS) PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency equips pharmacists with the core knowledge, clinical judgment, and practice experience necessary to address diverse patient needs and navigate the complexities of modern healthcare. These skills acquired during this residency program will ultimately lead to better outcomes, improved patient safety, and enhanced quality of care. The AVAHCS PGY-1 pharmacy program is designed to provide comprehensive tools and experiences that will support you no matter which area of practice you pursue.
Application Deadline
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 10, 2027.
Program Goals
AVAHCS offers two positions for a 52-week ASHP-accredited PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency. Pharmacy residents are trained in ambulatory care, mental health, acute care, critical care, emergency medicine, geriatrics, and much more. Training opportunities are enhanced by unique elective rotation opportunities, research, practice management, advanced pharmacy practice (inpatient staffing), interdisciplinary collaboration, an optional Teaching and Learning Certificate Program, as well as presentation and teaching opportunities such as Grand Rounds and Journal Club. At completion of the AVAHCS residency program residents would have developed the clinical, professional, and leadership skills needed to become competent independent practitioners.
▪ Build a strong foundation in direct patient care across multiple practice areas
▪ Develop the ability to design, implement, monitor, and adjust evidence-based medication therapy plans
▪ Strengthen clinical judgement and problem-solving skills
▪ Improve communication skills with patients, providers, and interdisciplinary teams
▪ Enhance skills in drug information, literature evaluation, and pharmacotherapy recommendations
▪ Gain experience in practice management, including quality improvement and medication safety initiatives
▪ Foster professionalism, accountability, and the ability to manage one’s own workload efficiently
▪ Prepare residents for board certification (e.g., BCPS) or for advanced training (PGY-2 pharmacy residency)
Program Description
Core Experiences:
▪ Orientation
▪ Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT, primary care)
▪ Internal Medicine
▪ Critical Care
▪ Mental Health (psychiatry outpatient or residential)
▪ Infectious Diseases Inpatient (Antimicrobial Stewardship)
▪ Emergency Medicine
Longitudinal Experiences:
▪ Journal Club
▪ Grand Rounds
▪ Teaching Certificate (optional but but highly encouraged)
o Two options:
1. Mercer University College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program OR
2. VA Pharmacy Residency Clinical Teaching Certificate Program
▪ Chief Resident duties
Elective Experiences:
▪ Cardiology*
▪ Endocrine*
▪ Geriatric (Geri-PACT)
▪ Infectious Diseases Outpatient (HIV/general ID)
▪ Hematology/Oncology*
▪ Population Health Management
▪ Mental Health (inpatient)
▪ Rheumatology/Neurology
▪ Nephrology*
▪ Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC)**
▪ Community Living Center (CLC)**
▪ May repeat rotations
o Per ASHP Standard 3.1.c.4: no more than one-third of direct patient care learning experiences in a twelve-month residency program may focus on a specific disease state or population.
*Specialty clinical may not be available this year.
**HBPC and CLC may be combined into one block as a joint rotation depending on availability.
Program Benefits
• Estimated Stipend: $52,023
• Paid vacation 4 hours- accrued per 2-week pay period
• Paid sick leave 4 hours- accrued per 2-week pay period
• 11 federal holidays
• Healthcare benefits
• Free on-site parking
• Potential for early Commitment to Atlanta VAHCS PGY-2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency or VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC)
How to Apply
ASHP Match Applicants:
• U.S. Citizenship
• Official transcript from school of pharmacy
• Curriculum Vitae
• Letter of Intent
• Letter of Recommendation from 3 clinical preceptors or employers
• Application submitted via Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) www.ashp.org/phorcas
o NMS code: 141213
o Deadline: January 10, 2027
Interview Notification
Candidates will be notified of interview status via email no later than the end of January each year.
Position Appointment
Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of physician exam (including drug test). Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.
Contact Information
All correspondence should be addressed to the program managers in staff profiles below:
Jeremy Bennett, Pharm.D., BCACP
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Stockbridge VA CBOC 175 Medical Blvd. Stockbridge, GA 30281
Odiri Duru, Pharm.D., BCGP
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Rd. (119)
Decatur, GA 30033