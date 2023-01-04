Clinical Pastoral Education Program

Who can apply?

Clinical Pastoral Education is post-graduate, professional education for clergy and lay persons who are called to prepare for pastoral care and counseling.

The full-time, year-long stipend programs begin each year in May and require the students:

Be ordained or endorsed to ministry by an approved endorsing body

Have completed a Graduate Level Master of Divinity from an approved and accredited school, and

Have completed at least one prior unit of CPE (though that can be waived for certain persons).

For an Advanced Residency specializing in mental health chaplaincy, applicants should have a minimum of four prior units of CPE.

The full-time without compensation Summer Intensive program and the part-time Extended CPE program are for both community clergy and seminarians. The next Summer Intensive begins in May and the Extended CPE begins in October.

The Certified Educator Candidate (CEC) program is for experienced chaplains who are called to educate and develop chaplains for intuitional ministry settings. There are currently no positions available.

The CPE Program at the Atlanta VA Medical Center is accredited to provide Level I/II and Educator CPE by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE):

ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care and Education®

We Work, Floor 4

120 West Trinity Place

Atlanta, GA 30030

Phone: 404-320-1472

https://acpe.edu/

The dates of our next Summer Internship (without compensation) will be May-August 2023 and the Extended Programs (without compensation) will be October 2023-May 2024.

The dates of our next Residency and Advanced Residency will be May 2023 to May 2024. The annual Stipend is currently $31,813.

Applications are accepted up to two months before the programs begin and may be downloaded here: CPE Application Forms

Cost: There are no application fees or student fees.

For more information or to apply for CPE at the Atlanta VA Medical Center, please contact:

Summer Intensive and Extended CPE:

Jarda Alexander MDiv, BCC, ACPE Certified Educator

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206870 Email: jarda.alexander1@va.gov

Residency / Certified Educator Candidate:

Mary E. Hayes, MDiv, BCC, ACPE Certified Educator

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206870 Email: mary.hayes@va.gov