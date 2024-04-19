Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs
The mission of the NPR program is to develop novice Nurse Practitioners to demonstrate provider confidence, clinical competence, and integrative practice collaboration to care for the complex needs of the Veteran population.
Programs Goals
The overarching goal of the Residency Programs is to equip newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified advanced practice nurses [APNs] with a strong foundation of scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism to enhance their practice. Moreover, the program aims to attract, educate, and retain NPs passionate about improving the quality of healthcare services and accessibility for Veterans.
Programs objectives
- Integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population within the AVAMC.
- Develop the role of independent advance practice nurses with commitment to excellence and quality outcomes.
- Utilize research and evidence to assist in the development and validation of advance practice and clinical competence.
- Participate in the process of health policy development for continued improvement of the VA health care systems.
- Engage in lifelong learning and the professional development of self and others.
- Develop collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches.
- Integrate quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system.
- Advance the health and wellbeing of Veterans and their families.
- Develop Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting whole health and preventing illness.
Curriculum overview
JMCAVAMC is committed to improving the healthcare of the nation's Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to enhance healthcare provider training. The overall goal of the Residency Programs is to enhance optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational training and care that are robust, evidence-based, and likely to result in successful outcomes. The JMCAVAMC offers three NP residency tracks: Geriatric Extended Care, Mental Health, and Primary Care.
Program eligibility
U.S. Citizen
Graduate of an accredited Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Program | Family Nurse Practitioner Program | Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program within the past 12 months
Never have worked as a Nurse Practitioner in the requested specialty
Hold national credentialing according to your graduate degree
Licensure: Current, complete, active, and unrestricted registration as a registered nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (e.g., Puerto Rico) of the United States or the District of Columbia.
Proficient in written and spoken English,
Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration,
Random drug testing may be required.
For more information, please get contact the respective Program Director:
Andrea M. Alexis, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, MHA
Geriatric Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency
Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Phone: 404.315.4100 x373165
Email: andrea.alexis@va.gov
Theresa Goodman, PhD., MSN, FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency
Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Phone: 404 316 5820
Email: theresa.goodman@va.gov
Bridget Mullen, MS, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC
Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Phone: | 404.315.4100 x 373181
Email: bridget.mullen@va.gov
Application Requirements
Curriculum vitae
Official transcripts
Application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D
Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor, one from a preceptor, and one from a place of employment.