Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs

Programs Goals

The overarching goal of the Residency Programs is to equip newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified advanced practice nurses [APNs] with a strong foundation of scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism to enhance their practice. Moreover, the program aims to attract, educate, and retain NPs passionate about improving the quality of healthcare services and accessibility for Veterans.

Programs objectives

Integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population within the AVAMC. Develop the role of independent advance practice nurses with commitment to excellence and quality outcomes. Utilize research and evidence to assist in the development and validation of advance practice and clinical competence. Participate in the process of health policy development for continued improvement of the VA health care systems. Engage in lifelong learning and the professional development of self and others. Develop collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches. Integrate quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system. Advance the health and wellbeing of Veterans and their families. Develop Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting whole health and preventing illness.

Curriculum overview

JMCAVAMC is committed to improving the healthcare of the nation's Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to enhance healthcare provider training. The overall goal of the Residency Programs is to enhance optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational training and care that are robust, evidence-based, and likely to result in successful outcomes. The JMCAVAMC offers three NP residency tracks: Geriatric Extended Care, Mental Health, and Primary Care.

Program eligibility

 U.S. Citizen

 Graduate of an accredited Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Program | Family Nurse Practitioner Program | Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program within the past 12 months

 Never have worked as a Nurse Practitioner in the requested specialty

 Hold national credentialing according to your graduate degree

 Licensure: Current, complete, active, and unrestricted registration as a registered nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (e.g., Puerto Rico) of the United States or the District of Columbia.

 Proficient in written and spoken English,

 Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration,

 Random drug testing may be required.

For more information, please get contact the respective Program Director:

Andrea M. Alexis, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, MHA

Geriatric Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Phone: 404.315.4100 x373165

Email: andrea.alexis@va.gov

Theresa Goodman, PhD., MSN, FNP-C

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Phone: 404 316 5820

Email: theresa.goodman@va.gov

Bridget Mullen, MS, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency

Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Phone: | 404.315.4100 x 373181

Email: bridget.mullen@va.gov

Application Requirements

Curriculum vitae

Official transcripts

Application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D

Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor, one from a preceptor, and one from a place of employment.