Podiatric Residency Program
The Atlanta VAHCS Podiatric Residency Program is a 36-month PMSR-RRA. The clerkship is focused at the VA Medical Center, but residents also spend time in private practice settings and outpatient surgery centers along with core rotations at the VA. The program provides excellent, well-rounded training in podiatric medicine, podiatric surgery, reconstructive techniques, and wound care.
Nichol Salvo DPM
Chief, Podiatry
VA Atlanta health care
Sherrill Murad DPM
Assistant Chief, Podiatry
Kristin Rizzo DPM
Podiatric Residency Program Director
Email: Kristin.Rizzo@va.gov
Shazhad Ghori DPM
Core Residency Program Faculty
Lissette Tirado DPM
Core Residency Program Faculty
Ashley Willis DPM
Core Residency Program Faculty
Brian Carbonell DPM
Core Residency Program Faculty
