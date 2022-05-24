 Skip to Content

Podiatric Residency Program

The Atlanta VAHCS Podiatric Residency Program is a 36-month PMSR-RRA. The clerkship is focused at the VA Medical Center, but residents also spend time in private practice settings and outpatient surgery centers along with core rotations at the VA. The program provides excellent, well-rounded training in podiatric medicine, podiatric surgery, reconstructive techniques, and wound care.

Nichol Salvo DPM

Chief, Podiatry

VA Atlanta health care

Sherrill Murad DPM

Assistant Chief, Podiatry

VA Atlanta health care

Kristin Rizzo DPM

Podiatric Residency Program Director

VA Atlanta health care

Email: Kristin.Rizzo@va.gov

Shazhad Ghori DPM

Core Residency Program Faculty

VA Atlanta health care

Lissette Tirado DPM

Core Residency Program Faculty

VA Atlanta health care

Ashley Willis DPM

Core Residency Program Faculty

VA Atlanta health care

Brian Carbonell DPM

Core Residency Program Faculty

VA Atlanta health care

Last updated: