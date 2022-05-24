Psychology Training Program

Psychology Internship Training Program

The doctoral internship at the Atlanta VA Health Care System in Decatur, Georgia is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (750 1st Street NE, Washington DC, 20002; 202-336-5979). The next site visit is expected in 2023.

Applications are due no later than November 1, 2021. Applicants should use the APPIC Online Application Process. No supplemental application material is required.