Psychology Training Program
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers Doctoral Internships and Postdoctoral Residencies in Health Service Psychology.
Psychology Internship Training Program
The doctoral internship at the Atlanta VA Health Care System in Decatur, Georgia is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (750 1st Street NE, Washington DC, 20002; 202-336-5979). The next site visit is expected in 2023.
Applications are due no later than November 1, 2021. Applicants should use the APPIC Online Application Process. No supplemental application material is required.
Postdoctoral Residency
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers a postdoctoral training program in Health Service Psychology. The Residency is a generalist training program with a choice of three focus areas: Health Psychology; the General Mental Health clinic; or Women Veterans. The program is an APPIC member and is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.
Applications are due no later than January 1, 2022. All applications should be submitted online through the APPA-CAS at: https://appicpostdoc.liaisoncas.com/
Eligibility Requirements
Contact:
Andrea Burns, Ph.D.
Director of Psychology Training
1670 Clairmont Rd.
Decatur, GA 30033-9819
770-492-2748, ext. 424234