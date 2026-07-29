Psychology Training Program
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers Doctoral Internships and Postdoctoral Residencies in Health Service Psychology.
Psychology Internship Training Program
The doctoral internship at the Atlanta VA Health Care System in Decatur, Georgia has been continuously fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) Commission on Accreditation (CoA) since 1985. Our next site visit is expected in 2034.
Please review our program brochure for detail. Interns are matched exclusively via the APPIC match process, and must be enrolled in accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. Please see the Eligibility Requirements link below for additional detail about eligibility for training in VA.
Postdoctoral Residency
The Atlanta VA Health Care System offers a postdoctoral training program in Health Service Psychology. The Residency is a generalist training program with a choice of focus areas. The program is an APPIC member and is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The most recent site visit was conducted in May 2023 and resulted in a 10-year period of re-accreditation. The next site visit is expected in 2033.
Please review our program brochure for detail. Postdoctoral residents are selected following APPIC postdoc selection guidelines and utilizing the APPA-CAS system. Applicants must be enrolled in or graduated from accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. Please see the Eligibility Requirements link below for additional detail about eligibility for training in VA.
APPA-CAS system: APPA CAS | Applicant Login Page Section (liaisoncas.com)
Eligibility Requirements
VA Psychology Training
Contact:
Andrea Burns, Ph.D.
Director of Psychology Training
1670 Clairmont Rd.
Decatur, GA 30033-9819