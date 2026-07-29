Psychology Training Program

Psychology Internship Training Program

The doctoral internship at the Atlanta VA Health Care System in Decatur, Georgia has been continuously fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) Commission on Accreditation (CoA) since 1985. Our next site visit is expected in 2034.



Please review our program brochure for detail. Interns are matched exclusively via the APPIC match process, and must be enrolled in accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. Please see the Eligibility Requirements link below for additional detail about eligibility for training in VA.