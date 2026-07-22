Volunteer or donate
Atlanta VA Health Care System (VAHCS) Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Become a volunteer
Volunteer opportunities are available for adults or students (14+ years old) as individuals or groups. Our volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.
Our Regular Schedule (RS) volunteers are committed to volunteering at least four (4) hours per week for a minimum of six (6) months. All RS volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training, volunteer application, background check, finger-printing, and QuantiFERON (Tuberculosis) test.
Our Occasional Volunteers often volunteer for special events, occasions, or on an as needed basis. Our Occasional volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training and a volunteer application.
Contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office to discuss your volunteer interest within the Atlanta VAHCS via email: vhaatgcdce@va.gov or office telephone: 404-728-7728.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail or in person.
Donate online
E-Donate (online) allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe and easy way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the Atlanta VAHCS:
- All (General) Purpose
- Adaptive Sports Programs
- Domiciliary Programs
- Community Base Outreach Clinics (CBOC)
- Community Living Centers (CLC) - Nursing Homes
- Homeless Programs
- Mental Health Programs
- Recreational Therapy
- Social Work Programs
- Transportation for Veterans
- VET Centers
- Women Veterans Programs
VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.
E-Donate Link @ Pay.gov - VA Southeast Network: VISN 7 Donation Form (former VISN 7)
Donate by mail
To ensure that donations are properly acknowledged, we ask that all gifts to the Atlanta VAHCS be coordinated through the CDCE Office. If you would like to donate, please make your check out to "Atlanta VAHCS CDCE" and include a note in the lower portion of the check identifying which fund you wish to support.
Your donation can be mailed to:
Atlanta VAHCS
ATTN: Voluntary Service / CDCE
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033
Fund donation options:
- All (General) Purpose
- Adaptive Sports Programs
- Domiciliary Programs
- Community Base Outreach Clinics (CBOC)
- Community Living Centers (CLC) - Nursing Homes
- Homeless Programs
- Mental Health Programs
- Recreational Therapy
- Social Work Programs
- Transportation for Veterans
- VET Centers
- Women Veterans Programs
Donate "Gift Cards"
Atlanta VAHCS uses gift cards to support Veteran families in several areas of life to include food insecurity, paying bills, purchasing small household items and transitioning out of homelessness. Suggested value per gift card:
- $20 - $50 - Public Transportation/Ride Sharing Cards (MARTA, Uber, Lyft)
- $25 - $50 - Local gas stations gift cards to purchase fuel for their vehicles
- $25 - $50 - Local restaurant gift cards to purchase food from restaurants
- $50 - $100 - Local department and grocery stores gift cards for basic needs
- $50 - $500 - Visa/Master Cards to meet various needs, pay bills, hotel stays,…
Thank you for your support
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. This announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States."
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at:
Phone: 404-728-7728
Email: vhaatgcdce@va.gov