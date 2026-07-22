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Volunteer or donate

Atlanta VA Health Care System (VAHCS) Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

Become a volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults or students (14+ years old) as individuals or groups. Our volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.

Our Regular Schedule (RS) volunteers are committed to volunteering at least four (4) hours per week for a minimum of six (6) months. All RS volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training, volunteer application, background check, finger-printing, and QuantiFERON (Tuberculosis) test.

Our Occasional Volunteers often volunteer for special events, occasions, or on an as needed basis. Our Occasional volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training and a volunteer application.  

Contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office to discuss your volunteer interest within the Atlanta VAHCS via email: vhaatgcdce@va.gov or office telephone: 404-728-7728.

Make a donation

Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail or in person.

Thank you for your support

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. This announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States."

Contact us

To schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at:

Phone: 404-728-7728
Email: vhaatgcdce@va.gov

 

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