Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults or students (14+ years old) as individuals or groups. Our volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.

Our Regular Schedule (RS) volunteers are committed to volunteering at least four (4) hours per week for a minimum of six (6) months. All RS volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training, volunteer application, background check, finger-printing, and QuantiFERON (Tuberculosis) test.

Our Occasional Volunteers often volunteer for special events, occasions, or on an as needed basis. Our Occasional volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training and a volunteer application.

Contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office to discuss your volunteer interest within the Atlanta VAHCS via email: vhaatgcdce@va.gov or office telephone: 404-728-7728.