 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Atlanta Vet Center

Address

1800 Phoenix Boulevard
Building 400, Suite 404
College Park, GA 30349

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
This is the main entrance to the Atlanta Vet Center, which is facing W. Fayetteville Road..

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Atlanta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC is shown in front of the Atlanta Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.