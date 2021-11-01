Locations

Main location

Atlanta Vet Center Address 1800 Phoenix Boulevard Building 400, Suite 404 College Park, GA 30349 Directions on Google Maps Phone 770-994-6700 Hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Atlanta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center Phone 678-442-3082

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.