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VA Augusta health care

At VA Augusta Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates. Wayfinding Uptown: https://va-wayfinding.minuteman-llc.com/augustauptownva Downtown: https://va-wayfinding.minuteman-llc.com/augustadowntownva

Locations

950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30904-2608

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Charlie Norwood Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Augusta health care

Stories

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After more than 20 years of living with glaucoma, Regina Thomas has watched her vision worsen steadily over the past five years. But instead of letting her diagnosis determine her future, she set out to redefine what was possible.

Four women in a hallway display their artwork.

VA Augusta’s Blind Rehabilitation Center recently partnered with Recreation Therapy and Occupational Therapy to host an adaptive cornhole tournament, giving Veterans who are blind or visually impaired a new way to stay active and engaged.

Man in tie-dye shirt throws beanbag onto cornhole board during game in gym.

Events

When

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where

Get updates from VA Augusta health care