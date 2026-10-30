VA Augusta health care
At VA Augusta Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates. Wayfinding Uptown: https://va-wayfinding.minuteman-llc.com/augustauptownva Downtown: https://va-wayfinding.minuteman-llc.com/augustadowntownva
Locations
950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30904-2608
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Augusta health care
Stories
AUGUSTA, Ga. — After more than 20 years of living with glaucoma, Regina Thomas has watched her vision worsen steadily over the past five years. But instead of letting her diagnosis determine her future, she set out to redefine what was possible.
VA Augusta’s Blind Rehabilitation Center recently partnered with Recreation Therapy and Occupational Therapy to host an adaptive cornhole tournament, giving Veterans who are blind or visually impaired a new way to stay active and engaged.
Events
When
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where