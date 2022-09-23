VA Augusta health care

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our Veteran patients, staff, and the community, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is employing the following limitations to our visitation policy until further notice:

Visitors to Charlie Norwood VA units will be limited to those providing clinically relevant medical support, situations involving end-of-life care (e.g. hospice) or discharge planning, and other medically necessary meetings.

As a reminder, all visitors shall wear a face mask at all times after entry to Charlie Norwood VA facilities, and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry.

Please communicate with the Charlie Norwood VA unit where a Veteran is a patient for details specific to that unit. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the CSRA Veteran community.