About us
At the VA Augusta Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families.
About VA Augusta Health Care System
The VA Augusta Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in northeast Georgia and western South Carolina. Facilities include our Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in downtown Augusta and our Augusta VA Medical Center – Uptown. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia; and Aiken, South Carolina. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Augusta health services page.
The VA Augusta Healthcare System has several special health care programs for Veterans. They include:
- Rehabilitation for Veterans who are blind
- Intensive psychiatric community care
- Restorative nursing home care
- Alzheimer’s disease care
- Spinal cord injury treatment
- Stroke rehabilitation
We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics across the Southeast, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Research and development
At the VA Augusta Health Care System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major areas of research include:
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Cardiology
- Mental health
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Stroke
- Urology and urologic oncology
- Skin cancer
- Spinal cord injury
- Stem cell research
- Kidney injury
- Geriatrics
- Neurology
Teaching and learning
The VA Augusta Health Care System has teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We provide medical and allied health training to more than 700 students and residents every year. We are affiliated with Augusta University, University of Georgia, and 43 other academic institutions that provide professional and technical education and experience in a variety of fields in health care.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- August VA Medical Center downtown campus was named after Charlie Norwood on Jan. 15, 2008. Norwood was born in Valdosta, Georgia. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He served a combat tour with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He represented Georgia’s 10th District from 1994 until his death in 2007.
- The VA clinic in Statesboro, which first opened in May 2013, was named for Robert Ray Hendrix in December 2018. Ray Hendrix served 42 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, retiring with the rank of sergeant major. He served in the American Legion on the national, state, and local levels. A long-time resident of Statesboro, Hendrix was a tireless advocate for Veterans.
- Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Eisenhower have agreements that provide cost-effective sharing of resources and health care services to serve Veterans in the Augusta metropolitan area.
Accreditation and achievements
- Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Facilities.
- Joint Commission Accreditation: During a February 2025 Joint Commission survey, VA Augusta achieved exceptional results; out of 1,500 standards of performance, the Joint Commission found zero high-moderate, high-widespread, or moderate-widespread issues. Moreover, they indicated no threats to safety and health, leading to the JC Gold Seal of Approval and 3-year Accreditation.
- SCI Accreditation: A CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) site visit to our Spinal Cord Injury Unit on April 17-18 was exemplary, with the evaluators providing only three recommendations out of over 2,000 standards. Accreditation is expected shortly.
- Simulation Lab: VA Augusta was recently designated as a SimLearn Innovation Center of Excellence (SLICE) (one of only two Simulation Programs in the VA Southeast Network with this designation). The Sim Lab has fielded a cutting-edge Virtual Reality program and leverages Artificial Intelligence for innovative data monitoring.
- Inpatient Care: The VA Office of Performance Measurement recently highlighted VA Augusta's improvement in national rankings among VA healthcare facilities in two Inpatient Medicine Metrics: Inpatient Care Transition moved from No. 90 in FY23 Quarter 2 to No. 38 in FY24 Quarter 4 and Overall Hospital Rating moved from No. 110 to No. 63 in the same period.
- Women’s Health: In 2025, VA Augusta will open a standalone Women Veterans Health Clinic, a testimony to VA Augusta’s dedication to delivering specialized care for its fastest-growing patient population.
- Patient Trust Scores: For the first time in its history, Veterans gave VA Augusta Health Care System a 90 percent Overall Trust Score over a 90-day period (ending Feb. 4, 2025). The scores were drawn from 2,538 patient surveys over the 90-day period. As of May 2025, VA Augusta’s score remains above 90 percent.