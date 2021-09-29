About VA Augusta Healthcare System

The VA Augusta Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in northeast Georgia and western South Carolina. Facilities include our Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in downtown Augusta and our Augusta VA Medical Center – Uptown. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia; and Aiken, South Carolina. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Augusta health services page.

The VA Augusta Healthcare System has several special health care programs for Veterans. They include:

Rehabilitation for Veterans who are blind

Intensive psychiatric community care

Restorative nursing home care

Alzheimer’s disease care

Spinal cord injury treatment

Stroke rehabilitation

The VA Augusta Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7), which includes medical centers and clinics in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Research and development

At the VA Augusta Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major areas of research include:

Alzheimer’s disease

Cardiology

Mental health

Diabetic retinopathy

Stroke

Urology and urologic oncology

Skin cancer

Spinal cord injury

Stem cell research

Kidney injury

Geriatrics

Neurology

Teaching and learning

The VA Augusta Healthcare System has teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We provide medical and allied health training to more than 700 students and residents every year. We are affiliated with Augusta University, University of Georgia, and 43 other academic institutions that provide professional and technical education and experience in a variety of fields in health care.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

August VA Medical Center downtown campus was named after Charlie Norwood on Jan. 15, 2008. Norwood was born in Valdosta, Georgia. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He served a combat tour with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He represented Georgia’s 10th District from 1994 until his death in 2007.

The VA clinic in Statesboro, which first opened in May 2013, was named for Robert Ray Hendrix in December 2018. Ray Hendrix served 42 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, retiring with the rank of sergeant major. He served in the American Legion on the national, state, and local levels. A long-time resident of Statesboro, Hendrix was a tireless advocate for Veterans.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon have agreements that provide cost-effective sharing of resources and health care services to serve Veterans in the Augusta metropolitan area.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Facilities.

The VA Augusta Healthcare System received the Excellence in Rehabilitation Award in (2020) from the Georgia Trust of Historic Preservation for its use of repairs, alterations, and additions that added functionality while preserving its historic value.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

