 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Mission and vision

VA Augusta Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA Augusta health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience. 

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in northeast Georgia and western South Carolina. Facilities include our Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in downtown Augusta and our Augusta VA Medical Center – Uptown.  We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia; and Aiken, South Carolina.

Last updated: