Mission and vision
VA Augusta Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Augusta health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in northeast Georgia and western South Carolina. Facilities include our Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in downtown Augusta and our Augusta VA Medical Center – Uptown. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia; and Aiken, South Carolina.