Job Fair

Augusta VA is hiring on Saturday, July 16

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a job fair Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at its Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. Augusta VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will make same-day job offers for some positions.

WHAT TO BRING:

5 or more copies of your resume or CV including all relevant experience (include month/year of start and end date for all relevant work experience)

Copy of professional license (if applicable)

Unofficial transcripts (if applicable)

Two forms of government-issued identification

DD Form 214 (if applicable)

Letter of disability (if applicable)

OPEN POSITIONS:

Registered Nurse (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Physician

Medical Technologist

Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)

Housekeeping Aid (Preference Eligible Veterans only)

Medical Supply Technical (sterile processing)

Physician Assistant

Nurse Practitioner

Psychologist

Social Worker

Painter

Laborer

Program Clerk (Screener) – Veterans Only

Nursing Assistant

Intermediate Care Technician

Medical Instrument Technician Diagnostic Ultrasound Tech Radiology Technologist (DRT) Computer Technologist (CT) Magnetic Residence Technologist (MRI) Vascular Interventional Technologist (VIR) Mammography Technologist

Surgery Medical Instrument Technician

Food Service Workers

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the Medical Center’s two campuses in Augusta, Charlie Norwood VA operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.