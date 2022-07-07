Job Fair
Augusta VA is hiring on Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at its Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia.
When:
Sat. Jul 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
Uptown campus, main entrance
Cost:
Free
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a job fair Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at its Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. Augusta VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will make same-day job offers for some positions.
WHAT TO BRING:
- 5 or more copies of your resume or CV including all relevant experience (include month/year of start and end date for all relevant work experience)
- Copy of professional license (if applicable)
- Unofficial transcripts (if applicable)
- Two forms of government-issued identification
- DD Form 214 (if applicable)
- Letter of disability (if applicable)
OPEN POSITIONS:
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Physician
- Medical Technologist
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)
- Housekeeping Aid (Preference Eligible Veterans only)
- Medical Supply Technical (sterile processing)
- Physician Assistant
- Nurse Practitioner
- Psychologist
- Social Worker
- Painter
- Laborer
- Program Clerk (Screener) – Veterans Only
- Nursing Assistant
- Intermediate Care Technician
- Medical Instrument Technician
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Tech
- Radiology Technologist (DRT)
- Computer Technologist (CT)
- Magnetic Residence Technologist (MRI)
- Vascular Interventional Technologist (VIR)
- Mammography Technologist
- Surgery Medical Instrument Technician
- Food Service Workers
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the Medical Center's two campuses in Augusta, Charlie Norwood VA operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.