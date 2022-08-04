Blood Drive - Downtown

Blood Drive

The Augusta VA Health Care System will partner with Shepeard Community Blood Center to host blood drives at its Uptown and Downtown campuses in August and September. Veterans, VA staff, and community members are encouraged to participate as health care facilities across the region and nation are facing significant blood shortages.

Where and when: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Sep. 23, Downtown Augusta campus, 950 15th St.

Previously deferred donors, including many Veterans and active-duty service members, are now able to donate blood, platelets, and plasma due to updated FDA guidance regarding Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, commonly referred to as “Mad cow disease.”

The FDA’s new guidance removes the deferral associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease for time spent in the United Kingdom from 1980-1996; time spent in France and Ireland from 1980-2001; and receipt of a blood transfusion in the U.K., France, or Ireland from 1980-present. This good news comes after the FDA removed similar deferrals in 2020 for those who lived in areas such as Germany and Spain.

Walk-ins and appointments are welcome at the blood drive. Anyone interested in making an appointment beforehand can call 706-737-4551.