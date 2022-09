Veteran Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic

Flu shot, Influenza vaccine

Don't have time for an appointment?

VA Augusta is offering a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at our downtown Augusta campus. We are currently only offering the standard dose, Influenza afluria® Quadrivalent, in our drive-thru Monday through Friday, between 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drive to 950 15th Street, Augusta, Georgia. In front of the visitor parking lot you will see a flagpole roundabout.

