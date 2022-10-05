Breast Cancer Screening Rodeo

If you are due for a screening mammogram, join us on October 17 to the 18, from 8:30 to 3 p.m. During these hours, Veterans who are registered for care within the VA Augusta Health Care System who are due for their annual screening may come in during the event and get screened without making an appointment. Confirm you are due for a screening mammogram by calling 706-733-0188 ext. 26533 or 26207.