DEA Take Back Day

VA Augusta will participate in the annual Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA Take Back Day. All are welcome to drop off their unused prescription medications on October 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our Downtown campus located at 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30904.



VA Police and Pharmacy Service will be on hand to answer questions and provide resources. For more information, visit: Take Back Day (dea.gov)