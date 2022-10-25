CSRA Veterans Day Parade
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Corner of Green and 13th Streets
Augusta , GA
Cost:
Free
Please join VA Augusta and organizations from across the CSRA community in celebrating Veterans Day by attending the CSRA Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The parade will begin at the corner of Green and 13th Streets. It will proceed on 13th Street to Broad Street, and then South on Broad Street to 4th Street where it will end at the All Wars Monument.
For questions, please email: veterancsraaugusta@gmail.comSee more events