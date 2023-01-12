Nursing Job Fair

VA Augusta will host a hiring event 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in 3B125 on our Uptown campus for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Health Technicians, and Nursing Assistants who are passionate about serving Georgia and South Carolina Veterans.

Positions are open in VA Augusta’s Community Living Center and Spinal Cord Injury Unit.

New nursing graduates and experienced nursing professionals are encouraged to attend. VA nursing leaders will conduct on-site interviews for qualified candidates. Applicants should bring several copies of an updated resume.

For more information contact Dr. Phoebe Burda at Phoebe.Burda@va.gov