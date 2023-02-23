National Nutrition Month® Health Fair

Join us for our VA Augusta Health Fair on March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at our Uptown campus located at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Nutrition and Food Service is collaborating with VA Augusta programs and services and the community to bring you resources to fuel your future.

Interact with representatives from VA Whole Health, Augusta Locally Grown, Recreation Therapy, Health Care for Homeless Program, and Colorectal Cancer Awareness.

Get more fuel for the future with information about colorectal cancer screening, mammography screenings, advanced care planning and more.

Want to raise awareness for violence against women? Design a t-shirt for our Clothesline Project during from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in room 3B125.

There will be two Healthy Teaching Kitchen live cooking demonstrations with FREE samples at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in room 3B 125.

Stock up on recipes from our new Healthy Teaching Kitchen Cookbook and tips and tricks meal planning guide.

All Veterans and employees are welcome.

March 1

Health Fair Kickoff

Third Floor, 3B125

8 a.m. Health Fair Kickoff

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Social Workers on hand

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Colorectal Cancer Screening information

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clothesline Project - t-shirt decoration

12:30 p.m. Healthy Teaching Kitchen Cooking Demo

2 p.m. Healthy Teaching Kitchen Cooking Demo

Women's Health Presentations:

Third Floor, 3B105

9 a.m. Mammograms, Menopause, and More

9:30 a.m. Women's Services and Health Updates

10 a.m. Advance Care Planning with Q&A

11 a.m. Equal Employment Office presentation

1 p.m. Mammograms, Menopause, and More

1:30 p.m. Mindful Eating Activity

2 p.m. Preventing Back Pain and Q&A