Women's Herstory Month Observance

Join VA Augusta Health Care System in celebrating Women's History Month on March 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with our special guest speaker, MG Johanna P. Clyborne, Assistant Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard and Deputy Commanding General – Army National Guard for the Cyber Center of Excellence.

She provides guidance, leadership, support, and oversight for 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen and advises the office of the Adjutant General on matters pertaining to organizational priorities. She also advises the Commanding General and the Director of the Army National Guard, National Guard Bureau on matters promoting Total Force Integration across all domains.

General Clyborne has served in the National Guard for more than 32 years. She holds the distinction of being the first female to command a Brigade, the first female to obtain the rank of Brigadier General in the Minnesota Army National Guard, and the first female to obtain the rank in Major General in the Minnesota National Guard. Her awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bonze Service Star, and the Outstanding Military Volunteer Service Medal.