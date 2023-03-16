Skip to Content
National Health Care Decisions Month Education Fair

Veterans and caregivers, you can have a say in your care. Join us at our Health Education Fair.

When:

Fri. Apr 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown

Third Floor, 3B125

Cost:

Free

Veterans and caregivers, you can have a say in your care. Treatments only work if they work for you.

Join us on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in-person at our Uptown campus (1 Freedom Way) on the third floor - 3B125.

For those in attendance, you will receive resources from Health Promotion/Disease Prevention, Local Recovery Resources, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, Homeless/HUD VASH, the Augusta Vet Center, Pharmacy, Residential Care, Veterans Benefits Office, Palliative Care and more!

