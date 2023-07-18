PACT Act VA Claims Clinic Open House

Don't miss your chance to file claims and enroll this Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., at our VA Claims Clinic Open House.

When: Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 19 316 McCracken Street McCormick, SC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

VA Claims Clinic Open House

Don't miss your chance to file claims and enroll this Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., at our VA Claims Clinic Open House.

Why should Veterans and Survivors apply by August 9?

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, but there is urgency: If you apply for PACT Act-related benefits by August 9, your benefits may be backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day the bill was signed into law.

For questions about the event, please call or email Michael Carey at 706-733-0188 ext. 31045 or Michael.Carey@va.gov.