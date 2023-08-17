Skip to Content
Celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care

VA Augusta Women’s Health is celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care at VA Join us on Tuesday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Uptown campus Outdoor Pavilion (1 Freedom Way in Augusta)

VA Augusta Women’s Health is celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care at VA. You don’t want to miss it!

When:

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown

Outdoor pavilion at the back of the facility

Cost:

Free

