Celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care
VA Augusta Women’s Health is celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care at VA. You don’t want to miss it!
When:
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
Outdoor pavilion at the back of the facility
Cost:
Free
Join us on Tuesday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Uptown campus Outdoor Pavilion
(1 Freedom Way in Augusta)
There will be entertainment including a DJ, outreach items and free gifts. You don't want to miss it!