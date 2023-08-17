Celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care

VA Augusta Women’s Health is celebrating 100 years of Women Veteran Health Care at VA. You don’t want to miss it!

Join us on Tuesday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Uptown campus Outdoor Pavilion

(1 Freedom Way in Augusta)

There will be entertainment including a DJ, outreach items and free gifts. You don’t want to miss it!