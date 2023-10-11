Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Rodeo Walk-in Screening Event

Join us for VA Augusta's Breast Cancer Rodeo Walk-in for an annual screening mammogram on Wednesday, October 25, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at our Uptown campus (1 Freedom Way) in Augusta.

Criteria to Walk-in (First come first serve): We are offering screenings to Veterans who are due or overdue for a mammogram.

If you are currently experiencing breast issues such as lumps, bumps, nipple discharge, please see your primary care provider to be evaluated, and scheduled for for a special, diagnostic mammograph.