Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Rodeo Walk-in Screening Event
When:
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
1st floor - Mammography
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
Join us for VA Augusta's Breast Cancer Rodeo Walk-in for an annual screening mammogram on Wednesday, October 25, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at our Uptown campus (1 Freedom Way) in Augusta.
Criteria to Walk-in (First come first serve): We are offering screenings to Veterans who are due or overdue for a mammogram.
If you are currently experiencing breast issues such as lumps, bumps, nipple discharge, please see your primary care provider to be evaluated, and scheduled for for a special, diagnostic mammograph.