Photo Op: The faces who fight cancer

Join VA Augusta's Women's Health and Mammography service as we put Veteran's faces and stories front and center in the fight against Breast Cancer.

Currently VA Augusta has imaged and detected greater than 80 cancers. Many of those cancer survivors will come together to show the real impact of early detection, annual mammography and the growing impact of breast cancer awareness.

Join us on Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m., at our Uptown campus (1 Freedom Way - 3rd floor) for a group photograph. Please wear pink.

Breast Cancer Awareness swag bags will be given out to our SURVIVORS after the photo.