VA Southeast Network to host COMPACT Act virtual town hall Monday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. ET

If a Veteran is experiencing thoughts of suicide, they can receive free emergency healthcare at any healthcare facility, whether at VA Augusta Health Care System or in the community. The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care & Treatment (COMPACT) Act has expanded the VA's capability to provide and cover treatment for eligible individuals in acute suicide crises. This allows VA Augusta to:

Provide, pay for, and reimburse emergent suicide care for eligible individuals.

Expand emergent suicide care to all eligible individuals, regardless of enrollment in VHA healthcare benefits.

Provide emergent suicide inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient medical and mental healthcare related to the acute suicidal crisis for up to 90 days at no cost.

Ensure that all eligible individuals are not responsible for costs associated with emergent suicide care, including emergency transportation.

Virtual Town Hall: Veterans and the public are invited to a virtual Town Hall to learn more about this life-saving VA benefit on Monday, October 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Join the meeting by phone, by calling +1 872-701-0185; Access Code: 290588528# or click the web link below to access Microsoft Teams and put in the dial in number and access code to join the video call.

Veterans and caregivers wanting more information about what the COMPACT Act benefit means for them can contact Mr. Alfredo Perez, VA Augusta COMPACT Act Coordinator, at (706-733-0188 x27099) or Alfredo.Perez1@va.gov.