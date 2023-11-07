Skip to Content
Stand Down for Veterans experiencing homelessness

Stand Down for homeless veterans

STAND DOWN FOR HOMELESS VETERANS
A Community Resource Fair for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness Hosted by VA's Homeless Program - Social Work Service
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA
2nd floor Gym,
Room 2A136

Resources:
VA and Community Resources
Housing Support
Hair cuts
Boxed Lunch
Surplus items

