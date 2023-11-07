Stand Down for Veterans experiencing homelessness
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
2nd floor Gym, Room 2A136
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA
Free
STAND DOWN FOR HOMELESS VETERANS
A Community Resource Fair for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness Hosted by VA's Homeless Program - Social Work Service
Resources:
VA and Community Resources
Housing Support
Hair cuts
Boxed Lunch
Surplus items