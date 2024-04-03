PACT Act Claims Event - FREE Food and Beverages Provided! Carpe diem - Seize the day! Get screened and claim those benefits on April 26! Register today! When: Fri. Apr 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 1300 Augusta Technical College 3200 Augusta Tech Dr. Augusta, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Building 1300 Cost: Free





Carpe diem - Seize the day! Get screened and claim those benefits on April 26! Register today!

Join VA Augusta Health Care System, in partnership with The Warrior Alliance, and Augusta Technical College, on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3200 Augusta Tech Dr. (Bldg. 1300), Augusta, GA 30906.

Registration is now open! Be sure to bring your ID, DD214, and any healthcare documentation you have. Staff will be available to perform screenings, provide updates on any current claims, and help you file your PACT Act claim.