Caregiver support

VA Augusta health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Brenda Hollis LCSW

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321

Email: augustacaregiversupport@va.gov

Shamonda Clark

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone: 502-287-5926

Lilian Pencille LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321

Email: augustacaregiversupport@va.gov

Michael McMahan LCSW

General Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321

Email: augustacaregiversupport@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Augusta health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Augusta caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Augusta region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

