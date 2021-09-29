Caregiver support
VA Augusta health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Brenda Hollis LCSW
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321
Shamonda Clark
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Louisville health care
Phone: 502-287-5926
Lilian Pencille LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321
Michael McMahan LCSW
General Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 4321
Care we provide at VA Augusta health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Augusta caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Augusta region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274