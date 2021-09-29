 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Augusta health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Audrey_Brown

Audrey Brown

Patient Advocate, Up Town Division

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827

Email: Audrey.Brown4@va.gov

Shereen_Reeves

Shereen Hughes

Patient Advocate/Case Manager, Uptown Division

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827

Ayanna_Garlick

Ayanna Garlick

Patient Advocate, Downtown

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827

Email: Ayanna.Garlick@va.gov

Adrienne_Hines-Bond

Adrienne Hines-Bond

Patient Advocate, Downtown

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827

Email: Adrienne.Hines-Bond@va.gov

Tasha_Taylor

Tasha Taylor

Patient Advocate, Executive Office

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827

Email: tasha.taylor2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Augusta health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
