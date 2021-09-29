Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Augusta health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Audrey Brown
Patient Advocate, Up Town Division
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827
Email: Audrey.Brown4@va.gov
Shereen Hughes
Patient Advocate/Case Manager, Uptown Division
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827
Ayanna Garlick
Patient Advocate, Downtown
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827
Email: Ayanna.Garlick@va.gov
Adrienne Hines-Bond
Patient Advocate, Downtown
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827
Email: Adrienne.Hines-Bond@va.gov
Tasha Taylor
Patient Advocate, Executive Office
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 2827
Email: tasha.taylor2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Augusta health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights