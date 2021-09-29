Returning service member care
VA Augusta health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Doris Nelson LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 5790
Email: Doris.Nelson@va.gov
Natalie Bryan LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Social Work Coordinator
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 6716
Email: Natalie.Bryan@va.gov
Kellie Middleton LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Social Work Coordinator
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188, ext. 5756
Email: Kellie.Middleton1@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Augusta health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Augusta provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.