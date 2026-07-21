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Returning service member care

VA Augusta health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Ardra Gilchrist DBH, LCSW

M2VA Program Manager

VA Augusta health care

Phone:

Crystal Bryant

Post 9/11 M2VA Transition Patient Advocate

VA Augusta health care

Phone:

Email: Crystal.Bryant@va.gov

Jordin Walker LCSW

M2VA Case Manager

VA Augusta health care

Phone:

Karonica Hurndon

Post 9/11 M2VA Social Work Case Manager

VA Augusta health care

Phone:

Email: Karonica.Hurndon@va.gov

Mary Mary Smith-Tyler

Post 9/11 M2VA Program Manager

VA Augusta health care

Phone:

Email: Mary.Smith-Tyler@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Augusta health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Augusta  provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Augusta and how they can help.

  • Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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