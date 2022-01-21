Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Thomson, GA:
- Take Interstate 20 East to Washington Road (Exit # 199).
- Turn Right onto Washington Road and go 4.8 miles to 15th Street.
- Turn right and go .3 miles and you will see the Downtown Division on the left.
From Columbia, SC:
- Take I-20 West to Washington Road (Exit # 199).
- Turn left onto Washington Road and go 4.8 miles to 15th Street.
- Turn right and go .3 miles and you will see the Downtown Division on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Augusta VA Medical Center - Uptown
950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30904-2608
Intersection:
15th Street and Osler Lane
Coordinates: 33°28'3.66"N 82°1'32.64"W