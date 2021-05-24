Aiken VA Clinic to host COVID-19 Veteran vaccination event

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2021

Print

Augusta , GA — The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination event 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at 951 Millbrook Ave., Aiken, S.C. 29803. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination

The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination event 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at 951 Millbrook Ave., Aiken, S.C. 29803. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination.

Veterans (including those not registered for VA healthcare) and caregivers and spouses of Veterans can make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination by calling the Augusta VA Healthcare System vaccination appointment line at 706-733-0188, extensions 3634, 3632, 3265, or 3613. Walk-ins are also welcome, though appointments are recommended to avoid possibility of longer wait times.

WHO: Veterans, caregivers, and Veteran spouses seeking COVID-19 vaccine WHAT: One-Day COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic WHEN: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26

WHERE: Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic, 951 Millbrook Ave., Aiken, S.C. 29803



The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic is part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, which has vaccinated more than 17,000 Georgia and South Carolina Veterans. In addition, about 80 percent of Augusta VA’s 2,800 employees have been vaccinated, adding another important layer of protection for Veterans and their families and communities.



Media seeking information about the Aiken vaccination clinic or other Augusta VA COVID-19 vaccination efforts should contact Will Martin at William.Martin6@va.gov.