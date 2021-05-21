Charlie Norwood VA launches Digital Divide Consult to increase Veteran telehealth access

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2021

Print

Augusta , GA — The Augusta-based VA healthcare system announced today it has expanded opportunities for Veterans to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult. This effort is to ensure all Veterans have convenient access to VA care and these initiatives do just that.

Fifteen percent of Veteran households do not have internet access. Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is working to bridge that gap.

The Augusta-based VA healthcare system announced today it has expanded opportunities for Veterans to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult. This effort is to ensure all Veterans, regardless of where they live, have convenient access to VA care and these initiatives do just that.

"During the pandemic, VA’s telehealth services have been of critical importance, enhancing options for Veterans in the Central Savannah River Area to connect with the high-quality care they deserve," said Dr. Robin Jackson, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center director. "VA’s Digital Divide Consult assists qualifying Veterans who do not have the internet or technology needed to access telehealth services from home by loaning them internet-connected devices or helping them apply for federal subsidies for their needed technology."

Since the start of the year, Charlie Norwood VA has conducted more than 30,000 video telehealth visits into Veterans’ homes. Nationally, VA regularly provides over 41,000 video telehealth visits into Veterans’ homes on a typical single business day, exceeding the number of visits VA previously offered over an entire month.

Visit VA Video Connect at the VA App Store and VA Office of Connected Care for information about VA telehealth. Veterans interested in scheduling a telehealth visit, in need of assistance with technology and connectivity or interested in a Digital Divide Consult should talk to their VA health care provider or team.

Media seeking more information can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at (706) 733-0188 ext. 1733 or William.Martin6@va.gov.