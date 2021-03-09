Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2021

Print

Augusta , GA — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 13, at its Downtown Division on 950 15th Street in Augusta.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 13, at its Downtown Division on 950 15th Street in Augusta.

Veterans eligible to receive VA healthcare who are seeking a vaccine are encouraged to set an appointment by calling 706-733-0188 and using extensions 3634, 3632, or 3613. Veterans may also self-register by responding to a text message they might have received.

"Our ultimate goal is to vaccinate as many Veterans as possible in the region," said Dr. Jennifer Blanchard, Charlie Norwood VA Chief of Pharmacy. "Saturday vaccination clinics are just one of the innovative ways in which we’re working to reach that goal."

WHO: Veterans seeking COVID-19 vaccine

WHAT: Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 13, 2021

WHERE: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Downtown Division, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta has vaccinated more than 11,000 local Veterans using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In addition, the vast majority of Charlie Norwood VA employees have been vaccinated, adding another important layer of protection for Veteran patients and their families and communities.